Struggling LatinX and Hispanics lag in stock market participation

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

Economic recovery from the pandemic for LatinX and Hispanics has been disproportionately slow, with unemployment lagging behind whites and asians. Building wealth among minorities who service industries and small businesses hit the hardest, has been exceptionally difficult. 

"It is not surprising that that has been the community that's been impacted the most," Delyanne Barros, founder of "Delyanne, The Money Coach" told Yahoo! during an event celebrating LatinX and Hispanic heritage. 

"I think it's because we have taken such a forefront in building wealth through entrepreneurship through small businesses," she added. 

By August of this year, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) had risen 100% since the March 2020 stock market lows. But it's likely that many LatinX and Hispanics didn't experience direct benefits of equity gains. 

"Because Latinos are not investing in the stock market as much as other communities, they have felt the impact in their wealth more, because their businesses are suffering, whereas the stock market has continued to grow and thrive," said Barros. 

Families led by Black or Hispanic adults are less likely to be invested in the stock market, compared to those led by white adults, according to the latest Pew research. About 61% percent of white U.S. households own some stock, compared to 28% of Hispanic households.

A young latino speaking on a cell phone, walks past the famous building of New York Stock Exchange in Wall Street. (Photo by Miguel Pereira/Cover/Getty Images)
A young latino speaking on a cell phone, walks past the famous building of New York Stock Exchange in Wall Street. (Photo by Miguel Pereira/Cover/Getty Images)

"Because they're not taking advantage of that wealth-building machine, they are losing out on balancing some of that loss with investing," added Barros.

Though wages have risen this year, so has inflation. "Figuring out how to diversify your income" is the only way for underrepresented communities to keep up with price increases, says Diana Pinedo, founder of Ms. Informed Latina.

"In a gig economy, you can learn any trade, and you really can learn about anything, and then start to charge to make a little money, whether it's hot products or services," said Pinedo.

"There's Instacart, and there's Uber (UBER), and there is TaskRabbit. There's just all these ways to just make a little extra cash," she said. 

"And of course, it's about investing your money. Whatever other money that you're making, I would put aside some of it for investment purposes, and of course, other to make up for inflation," added Pinedo.

Yahoo Finance +
Yahoo Finance +

Ines Ferre is a reporter covering the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook’s Instagram for kids is all about creating a ‘de facto lock-in effect’

    Despite what it says, Facebook's controversial Instagram or kids is meant to keep young users locked into the company's ecosystem for years to come.

  • Democrats' retirement plan mandate is 'pretty heavy-handed,' expert says

    Part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package moving through Congress would make workplace retirement savings plans mandatory.

  • Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversity

    (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced an uncharacteristically hostile congressional hearing on Tuesday in which lawmakers demanded more action in response to perceived lapses over everything from ethics and diversity to inflation and financial regulation, and a prominent Democrat said she would not back him for another term. The most pointed moment came when Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a vocal critic of the Fed's oversight of Wall Street under Powell, called him a "dangerous man" to head the central bank. For Powell his appearance before the committee - notionally to discuss the Fed's response to the coronavirus pandemic - was the latest chapter in one of the choppier stretches he has endured as the central bank's chief, just as the White House weighs whether to retain him in the role.

  • Marathon Asset Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Richards Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management is buying debt issued by troubled developer China Evergrande Group, according to the investment firm’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe distr

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Eyes Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • T. Rowe Price Launches First Active Bond ETFs

    T. Rowe Price's new fixed-income exchange-traded funds will expand its total offerings of ETFs to eight.

  • Warren Calls Fed's Powell 'Dangerous,' Opposes Renomination

    "Your record gives me grave concern," Senator Elizabeth Warren says during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. &nbsp;"You have acted to make our banking system less safe, and that makes you a dangerous man to head up the Fed and that is why I will oppose your renomination." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • HELOC vs. home equity loan: With some rates around 2.5%, which one is right for your home renovations?

    HELOCs, home equity loans and personal loans can all be used for home improvements. Which should you choose?

  • Ford to build $11.4 billion mega campuses for electric car production

    Ford is driving head on into the future of electric vehicles.

  • Warby Parker Ends Debut With $6.1 Billion Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Warby Parker Inc. opened trading at $54.05 a share and held steady, fluctuating barely a dollar from that price to give the eyewear retailer a market value of about $6.1 billion in the second direct listing of the week.The shares, which never rose above $54.72 or dipped below $52.96, closed at 44 cents above the opening price Wednesday in New York. That was more than double the $24.53 at which shares changed hands in private trades in April, as detailed in Warby Parker’s filings w

  • Rolls-Royce’s Best Month Since November Sparks Recovery Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureRolls-Royce Holdings Plc is making steps toward recovery and the market is noticing. The stock is on track for its best month since November, buoyed by the easing of U.S. travel restrictions,

  • U.S. labor board official says college athletes are 'employees'

    The top lawyer at the agency that enforces U.S. labor laws said on Wednesday that many college athletes are their schools' employees, effectively inviting players to take steps to unionize. National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a memo said her office would bring complaints against colleges that interfere with players' organizing efforts or assert that athletes are not employees protected by federal labor law. Abruzzo, an appointee of U.S. President Joe Biden, said players are schools' employees because they provide services that generate profits and schools control the players' athletic activities.

  • Higher taxes on stock dividends would hurt middle-class investors — especially retirees — far more than the wealthy

    A bad idea that will cut payouts, encourage short-term investing and give company executives greater power.

  • Tesla's self-driving cars a step toward a future without auto insurance

    Tesla owners are beta testing “full self-driving," but who's responsible in a crash?

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Warby Parker shares soar on first day of trading

    Warby Parker (WRBY) shares closed at $54.49 after their public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The direct-to-consumer eyewear company opened at $54.05, more than 30% higher than their direct listing reference price of $40.

  • Brian Laundrie purchased a new phone after he returned home without Gabby Petito this month, his family's lawyer confirmed

    Brian Laundrie left his new cell phone at home the day his family says he went for a hike and never returned. The FBI now has that phone.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • Gabby Petito Tipsters Lead Searchers to Missing Man’s Body in Same Forest

    Facebook/Find Robert LoweryA search-and-rescue team in Wyoming has credited the intense coverage of the Gabby Petito case with helping to bring the search for another missing person to an end.Robert Lowery, a 46-year-old dad of two, was last spotted on Aug. 20 holding a black duffel bag and a tent in Bridger-Teton National Forest—the same location where Petito’s remains were discovered earlier this month. Teton County Search and Rescue confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Low