Struggling Pho Restaurant Gets $25,000 from Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Bryan Ke

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Canadian American actress Ayesha Curry gave a Californian restaurant owner a $25,000 check as a gift to help his struggling business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.SF Gate Monster Pho restaurants“I’m just juggling, trying to figure out every day. I know it’s tough for me, but it’s tough for everybody,”“You just keep on pushing. I don’t want people feeling sorry for me. We just don’t do that. We just got to work hard and help people.”World Central KitchenEat. Learn. Play. Foundation“It’s what the spirit of the community that we want to support is all about, and [Tran] embodies that through this pandemic. I love that spirit, that’s something I want to embody as well.”Tamron Hall Show

