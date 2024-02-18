Struggling with weight loss? Detroiter shares challenges, success losing over 200 pounds

TechCrunch

While the food tech investment sector figured itself out last year, Miruku, a New Zealand-based food tech company, was busy getting ahead of molecular farming technology. “Miruku has not only aimed to navigate the challenges presented by the shifting climate impacting traditional dairy production, but has also broadened our focus to address critical issues of food security and nutrition,” Palfreyman said via an email interview. TechCrunch profiled the company in 2022 when it raised $2.4 million in seed funding to develop molecular farming technology to program plant cells to be mini factories for producing proteins and other molecules, like fats and sugars, traditionally made by animals.