Strunk honored for preventing jail escape

May 10—WILLIAMSBURG — The heroic act of a correctional officer was honored following last weekend's failed escape attempt by a convicted murderer and a man charged with murder.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Whitley County Detention Center recognized Correctional Officer Jordon Strunk for his quick response as inmates Paul Brock and Nicholas Rucker attempted to escape from the detention center Friday, April 29, by awarding him with a certificate of commendation.

"Officer Strunk singlehandedly prevented the escape of two extremely dangerous inmates and ensured the safety of the community and also that no correctional officers were harmed," the certificate read.

Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson said that Brock, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March, and Rucker, who is accused of killing his girlfriend in 2019, were able to lock three deputies into a cell as they were responding to a medical situation, which helped the inmates to gain access to the hallway. Brock and Rucker eventually made it into the booking area of the detention center before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Lawson said it was Strunk who lured the inmates in the booking room, locking them inside and giving Strunk an opportunity to notify law enforcement and command staff of the detention center.

"Mr. Strunk exemplifies everything that I look for in a correctional officer or any type of law enforcement," Lawson said. "When faced with danger or possible death, he didn't blink, he didn't hesitate. There have been a few that have questioned but I don't know what I would have done facing those issues or those circumstances. This young man, he made a calculated decision. He gave them enough to lure them away like a mouse trap to catch them—bam, bam. The whole time while he was doing that, he's got them playing into his hand."

Lawson thanked the 26-year-old correctional officer for keeping his composure and ultimately ensuring Brock and Rucker did not escape the facility.

"He kept our guards safe, kept the jail safe, kept our inmates safe and he kept our community safe, number one—all while putting his life in danger," Lawson said. "One convicted murderer and one charged with murder, both heinous crimes. He didn't blink, he didn't hesitate."