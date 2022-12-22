With Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 37.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Stryker has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Stryker

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Stryker.

Is There Enough Growth For Stryker?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Stryker's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 29% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 29% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.1% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Stryker is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Stryker maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Story continues

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Stryker that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Stryker's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here