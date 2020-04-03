Stryker releases Emergency Relief Bed™, a limited-release medical bed to support critical needs during pandemic

Company aims to manufacture 10,000 beds per week

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced today it has developed a low-cost, limited-release emergency response bed to quickly aid healthcare providers with efficient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are at the heart of what we do, and COVID-19 hasn't changed that. It has amplified our mission of making healthcare better. We're focused on meeting the supply needs of our customers so they can focus on taking care of patients right now. That's why we raced to develop our Emergency Relief Bed, which will help emergency responders and caregivers move and position patients efficiently during this critical time," said Brad Saar, president of Stryker's Medical division.

Stryker anticipates producing 10,000 beds a week to meet increased needs.

Stryker's Emergency Relief Bed is a low-cost, readily available solution intended to serve those on the front lines – ranging from hospital emergency departments to triage and pop-up areas of care. It includes a six-inch-thick foam surface.

The Emergency Relief Bed features a 30-degree head of bed angle to accommodate patients in respiratory distress, including ventilated patients. It also features low height and an attached IV pole.

The bed is intended for use in the COVID-19 pandemic to support increased patient numbers in healthcare facilities. Stryker is actively pursuing making the bed available in select markets around the world.

