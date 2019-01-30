Stryker (SYK) Q4 Earnings Beat, International Revenues Surge

Stryker Corporation SYK delivered fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. Earnings improved 11.2% year over year and were at the high end of the company’s guidance.

The Michigan-based medical device company reported revenues of $3.80 billion, which were well ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion. Revenues increased 9.4% on a year-over-year basis and 11.3% at constant currency (cc).

Excluding ASC 606, revenues shot up 10.1%. Organically, sales grew 8.6% in the reported quarter.

Meanwhile, over the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock slipped 4.4% compared with the industry’s 6.8% and the S&P 500 index’s 6.3% declines.

2018 at a Glance

Full-year EPS came in at $7.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. EPS improved 12.6% from 2017.

On a full-year basis, revenues totaled $13.60 billion edging past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.54 billion. Revenues rose 9.3% on a year-over-year basis and 9.8% at cc. Excluding ASC 606, revenues ticked up 10.2%. Organically, sales grew 7.9%.

Stryker reports in three segments — Orthopaedic, MedSurg and Neurotechnology & Spine.

Full-year Orthopaedic sales grossed $5 billion (36.7% of net sales). MedSurg revenues totaled $6.04 billion (44.4%) while Neurotechnology & Spine revenues grossed $2.57 billion (18.9%).

Stryker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stryker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Stryker Corporation Quote

Revenues by Geography

Revenues in United States came in at $2.77 billion, up 10.1% year over year. International sales rose 7.3% to $1.03 billion.

U.S. organic sales growth was 8% and international organic sales delivered double-digit gains powered by performances in emerging markets and Europe. In fact, full-year growth in South Pacific, Japan and Canada was higher than U.S. growth.

Segmental Analysis

Orthopaedic: In the quarter under review, revenues in the segment totaled $1.38 billion, up 5.4% year over year. The segment’s revenues grew 7% at cc.

Per management, the segment saw organic growth of 7% led by Trauma and Extremities. The company sustains momentum in Mako with a 30% year-over-year rise in robot utilization.

MedSurg: This segment reported sales of $1.72 billion, up 8.9% year over year. Sales at the segment increased 11.1% at cc. Per management, the segment grew 10% organically in the quarter, led by strong Endoscopy, Instruments and Medical performances.

Neurotechnology & Spine: Sales in the segment grossed $700 million, up 19.5% year over year and 21.4% at cc. Organically, the segment saw 8.4% growth Per management, the upside was driven by K2M acquisition and continued strong demand in Europe, China and Japan.

Margins

In the fourth quarter, gross profit totaled $2.46 billion, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 65.6%, down 80 basis points (bps).

Operating income totaled $698 million, down 2.2% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 27.5%, up 50 bps.

2019 Outlook

Stryker expects 2019 organic net sales growth in the range of 6.5-7.5%.

On a full-year basis, adjusted EPS is expected in the band of $8.00 to $8.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $8.02, within the guided range.