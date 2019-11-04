Is STS Group (ETR:SF3) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, STS Group AG (ETR:SF3) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is STS Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 STS Group had €62.1m of debt, an increase on €14.1m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €29.8m, its net debt is less, at about €32.2m.

A Look At STS Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that STS Group had liabilities of €170.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €58.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €29.8m in cash and €97.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €101.7m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €29.6m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, STS Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Even though STS Group's debt is only 1.7, its interest cover is really very low at 1.9. The main reason for this is that it has such high depreciation and amortisation. These charges may be non-cash, so they could be excluded when it comes to paying down debt. But the accounting charges are there for a reason -- some assets are seen to be losing value. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Notably, STS Group made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of €4.5m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine STS Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.