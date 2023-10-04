Stuart court security deputy resigns amid investigation into report of intoxication on job

MARTIN COUNTY — A sheriff’s deputy showed up to work so drunk at the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart he could barely stand, records show.

Deputy Justin Albauer, who was assigned to court security, resigned after an internal affairs investigation was launched into his conduct in early July.

On July 6, Albauer showed up to a briefing in a courtroom around 7:44 a.m. and showed behavior consistent with intoxication and impairment, according to two supervisors, Sgt. Patrick Colasuonno and Lt. Micah Skowronski.

The supervisors told investigators Albauer appeared disheveled with his pants sagging below his duty belt and missing an underbelt to hold them up.

He was holding onto a table for balance and almost missed the chair as he was sitting down, said Sgt. Patrick Colasuonno in the report.

Colasuonno said as he was speaking with another deputy in the courtroom while giving assignments, Albauer thought the sergeant was speaking to him and responded with slurred speech.

Skowronski told investigators Albauer’s uniform was wrinkled and covered in dog hair, according to the records.

Albauer’s appearance was unacceptable, Skowronski said in the records.

After telling Albauer he needed a new uniform, Albauer walked away and the supervisors notified Capt. Josh Kloster of the situation.

Kloster came to the courtroom with Lt. Matthew Immordino to issue Albauer notice of a drug test.

When they arrived, the two directed Albauer to take off his duty belt and turn it in. Albauer appeared confused and attempted to draw his gun from it holster, but Kloster stopped him before he could.

Kloster and Immordino took the deputy to an urgent care facility to conduct a breathalyzer test and urine test.

The supervisors also collected a blood sample from Albauer that was later tested and came back with a blood alcohol content of 0.278%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%. The urine test came back negative for drugs.

Albauer was under constant supervision throughout this time until he was transported home, according to the report.

Sheriff William Snyder ordered the internal investigation after learning of Albauer’s behavior in the courtroom.

Albauer was placed on paid administrative leave, but resigned Aug. 2.

Sheriff’s officials signed off on the internal affairs investigators' findings and Chief Deputy John Budensiek wrote that because Albauer resigned, no further action was necessary, records show.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Deputy Justin Albauer intoxicated at martin county courthouse resigns