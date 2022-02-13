Stuart Grant Just Bought A Sprinkling of Shares In Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Potential Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) shareholders may wish to note that insider Stuart Grant recently bought US$107k worth of stock, paying US$2.97 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Eyenovia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Stuart Grant was not their only acquisition of Eyenovia shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$535k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.22). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.4m for 602.48k shares. But they sold 20.00k shares for US$109k. In total, Eyenovia insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Eyenovia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 25% of Eyenovia shares, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eyenovia Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Eyenovia shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Eyenovia you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

