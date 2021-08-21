Stuart Grant Just Bought A Sprinkling of Shares In Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Stuart Grant, a Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) insider, recently shelled out US$97k to buy stock, at US$4.00 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Eyenovia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Stuart Grant was not the only time they bought Eyenovia shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$3.55 per share in a US$355k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.12. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Eyenovia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Eyenovia Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 26% of Eyenovia shares, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eyenovia Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Eyenovia shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Eyenovia (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

