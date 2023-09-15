Stuart MacGill: Australian cricket star charged over drug supply plot

Stuart MacGill (seen here in 2017) was released about an hour into the ordeal

Former Australian star cricketer Stuart MacGill has been charged over his alleged role in a large cocaine supply plot.

Police arrested the 52-year-old, who played 44 Test matches for Australia, in Sydney on Tuesday.

Their investigation was sparked when MacGill was allegedly abducted and beaten in 2021.

The former spinner is yet to enter a plea but has previously denied being involved in supplying drugs.

MacGill made global headlines in April 2021 after telling police he was confronted and forced into a car in the Sydney suburb of Cremorne.

He was allegedly driven to a remote site on the city's outskirts, where he says he was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint, before being driven to a third location and released.

MacGill sustained minor injuries in the alleged incident but did not require medical care.

In an interview following the alleged abduction, MacGill said "I've done nothing wrong" and police at the time said he was "purely" a victim.

Six people - including his then-partner's brother - have been charged over the incident.

But after a two-year probe, police have now also charged MacGill with taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Local media have reported the alleged deal involved more than $300,000 of cocaine.

MacGill has been released on bail and will return to court on 26 October.

At one point ranked the world's second-best bowler, behind his team-mate Shane Warne, MacGill was a spinner for the national team between 1998 and 2008.