Stuart man charged after another failed jail escape

Feb. 17—A Stuart man was charged this week after he attempted to escape the Pittsburg County Jail by hiding in a laundry cart — resulting in the third escape charge against him in less than a year.

Samuel David Golden, 20, was charged Feb. 14 with conspiracy to escape from detention and escape from detention, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Records show Golden was awaiting transport by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve a two-year prison term after pleading guilty in November 2022 after he escaped from a police vehicle following an arrest in August 2022.

Golden was also sentenced to serve a concurrent two-year prison term for a March 2022 escape from the jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the latest case, Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Jeremy Furr wrote he was informed by jail staff on Feb. 10 of an escape attempt by Golden.

Jail staff told Furr they were sitting in the booking room of the jail when Golden walked in and "requested to be placed back into his jail pod."

Video provided to the News-Capital by Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris shows Golden inside one of the jail pods before he climbs into the laundry cart with another inmate placing clothing on top of him with jail staff later taking the cart.

According to the affidavit, jail staff pushed the cart past "the last secured corridor of the male offender run and placed the cart next to the laundry facility" at around 8:05 p.m.

Minutes later, the video shows Golden peeking his head out of the cart before waiting another approximately 15 minutes to exit the cart.

The report states Golden then tries to get the attention of inmates in the trusty pod before going to the door of the laundry room and knocking with no answer.

Golden then walks into the booking room where he is seen by detention staff, the report states.

According to the affidavit, a detention officer first talks with Golden before pointing a PepperBall gun at him and placing him into custody and in a restraint.

During his March 2022 escape from the jail, Golden was handcuffed and sitting on a bench, awaiting to be booked into the jail when he ran through a garage bay and off the jail grounds, court records show.

He was later taken back into custody by the McAlester Police Department approximately a mile away from the jail, the report states.

Court records show Golden was again taken into custody in August 2022 following an arrest for domestic abuse.

After he was placed inside a deputy's vehicle, Golden opened the door and fled approximately two blocks before being placed back into custody, an affidavit filed in that case states.