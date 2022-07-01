Stuart man indicted by federal grand jury with others in connection to crypto scam

A Stuart man ployed with two men at a cryptocurrency investment platform to mislead investors and conspire to commit fraud, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

A South Florida federal grand jury indicted Joshua David Nicholas, Emerson Pires and Flavio Goncalves each with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud in connection with a global cryptocurrency-based fraud that generated around $100 million in revenues from investors, the attorney's office announced Thursday.

Nicholas, 28, of Stuart, was the so-called head trader of EmpiresX, the crypto-platform founded by Pires and Goncalves, according to court documents.

The trio founded EmpiresX in early 2020, with an official office based in Miami.

Via Zoom, YouTube, Telegram and Facebook, the men marketed EmpiresX to potential investors.

The men boasted the "EX BOT" a proprietary trading “bot” that could generate guaranteed returns, according to the federal court indictment.

Nicholas performed demonstrations of the bot "in action" executing trades on the U.S. Stock Market, according to the indictment.

These demonstrations, however, were fictitious, prosecutors said. And the representation of the bot was false and fradulent, according to the indictment.

Goncalves and Pires presented Nicholas as a "'genius' trader," according to the indictment.

But the company's head trader fabricated his personal and professional background, prosecutors said.

Nicholas posed as another person unaffiliated with the company and had concealed a prior 8-year ban by the National Futures Association for investment-related misconduct

To share profits made from the bot, investors had to open an account with EmpiresX and purchase a license to use the EX BOT for $200 or $400.

Investors funded a separate account of credits and additional capital to be pooled and invested for the bot.

Pires said the separate credits would be "gasoline" for the EX BOT and investors needed to fund it to keep it running, according to the indictment.

But Pires, Goncalves and Nicholas never employed a bot to execute trades and gain profit for investors, according to the paperwork.

Instead, in a Ponzi-style scheme, the men laundered investors funds through a foreign-based cryptocurrency exchange and paid out early EmpiresX investors with money from later investors, the indictment said.

The trio also used the money for personal expenditures, including exotic vehicles, clothing from high-end retailers and attorneys' fees, according to the indictment.

Pires, Goncalves and Nicholas never registered nor attempted to register the EX BOT as an offering and sale of securities with the SEC. They also had no valid exemption from the registration requirement.

The men misled investors on withdrawing money from their accounts, according to the indictment.

Initially, investors could withdraw money. But as the trio's ponzi scheme started to collapse, they made it harder for people to take out their money adding fees to withdrawals and caps on how many withdrawals could be made.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the crypto-platform held a meeting to claim they paid out $112 million to investors and within the week prior to that date they had made 7,000 payments totaling to $12 million -- which was all false, prosecutors said.

"It began routinely preventing investors from withdrawing funds from their accounts," the indictment said.

Since November 2021, investors have been largely unable to withdraw funds from EmpiresX, according to the indictment.

EmpiresX gained nearly $100 million in revenue from the misled investors, prosecutors said..

Prosecutors said they will hold crypto-scammers accountable and cautioned those seeking to invest in new crypto-platforms.

“The technology has changed, but the crime remains the same,” said Special Agent George L. Piro, the head of FBI Miami. “Unscrupulous fraudsters are nothing new to the investment world. What’s changing is they are now pushing their criminal activity into the cryptocurrency realm. Investors beware. Conduct your due diligence before investing.”

