Stuart man sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography

MARTIN COUNTY ― A 29-year-old Stuart man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Miami to 15 years in prison followed by 20 years' supervised release, for producing child pornography.

German Oliver Jose Martin, of Stuart, pled guilty Feb. 3 to one count of production of visual depictions of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Florida.

Martin also must pay $3,000 of restitution. Upon his release from prison, he is to report to immigration officials and be deported, prosecutors said. They did not indicate the country to which he'd be deported.

According to court records, in May 2022, Martin picked up a girl from her school bus stop, took her to his home, engaged in sexually explicit conduct and used his cell phone video to record the encounter.

Brian K. Broughton, an investigator with the Martin County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit and a task force officer with the FBI, detailed how Martin was arrested.

In June 2022, Martin's ex-girlfriend told Martin County Sheriff's Detective Ishmael Hau that she believed he had sex with a minor girl after taking her out of school, according to the records.

The woman knew the girl's first name and where she lived. She told detectives of videos sent over Facebook messenger of sexual acts of Martin and the girl. She showed detectives messages of explicit material between Martin and the girl, and images of Martin performing sexual activity with the girl.

Detectives spoke with the girl and her mother. The 15-year-old initially denied having any contact with Martin, according to the records, but eventually told detectives he had picked her up from her school bus stop and took her to a house in Stuart during school hours in May 2022. The girl said she was confronted by Martin's girlfriend at the time while in the house.

Investigators spoke with Martin at his home in the 2600 block Southeast Carroll Street and showed him pictures of the videos of the sex acts and he identified himself in the videos.

Sheriff's detectives placed Martin under arrest and took him into custody at Martin County Jail.

At the jail, investigators discovered Martin was undocumented and placed an immigration hold on him.

The videos found by investigators depicted sexually explicit conduct that fit the definition of child pornography, according to the court records.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

