Stuart Organ death: Grange Hill actor dies aged 72

Grange Hill star Stuart Organ has died aged 72, his representatives have confirmed.

The British actor was the longest-serving cast member on the BBC children’s TV show, playing headmaster Peter Robson.

Organ “died peacefully at home after a short illness”, it was announced on Friday (23 February).

He began his acting career in Leeds in 1975, and went on to appeared in Doctor Who and the soap Brookside.

The actor will be best remembered for his 15-year stint on the BBC show, where his character arrived as the head of PE in 1988, and was promoted to the headmaster role 10 years later.

The show, which ran from 1978 to 2008, was about life in a London comprehensive school, and made headlines for tackling big issues such as drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and mental illness.

Organ left the show in 2003 after it was announced that production was moving to Liverpool.

