Stuart reverse osmosis plant to remove PFAS from drinking water delayed

STUART — A $18.3 million drinking water treatment plant — the city’s most expensive project in over 20 years — is behind schedule, city officials said.

Supply shortages caused the months-long delay for the plant, which was estimated to be built by Nov. 30 and operational by February, city spokesperson Misti Guertin said. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is now being planned for April or May, Guertin said.

The reverse osmosis water treatment plant was prioritized with the 2016 discovery of PFAS contaminants in the water supply.

Stuart expects to receive over $100 million in a $10.3 billion nationwide lawsuit settlement against 3M, the manufacturer of the group of synthetic “forever chemicals” technically called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The money will help pay for new water-filtration equipment, some of which the city already has installed.

PFAS found in Stuart’s drinking water

Brett Jackson, of Mosley and Son Construction, works on the construction of a reverse osmosis treatment plant Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the water treatment facility in Stuart. The new treatment plant will reduce the potential for contaminant exposure with a more thorough treatment process. The $18.3-million project, which includes construction, engineering and inspection, is estimated to be finished in November 2023, according to city officials.

The Environmental Protection Agency detected high levels of PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) in Stuart’s water supply in 2014 and 2015, the first years the EPA tested for them.

PFOS and PFOA are the two most common among 5,000 types of PFAS used in household products and firefighting foams.

Stuart closed and later replaced the three contaminated wells near the water treatment plant on Southeast Palm Beach Road in 2016, when the EPA recognized the chemicals’ dangers. The city’s 24 wells were pumping water to over 19,000 customers at the time.

The city built a 1,620-foot-deep well to the Floridan aquifer in December 2020 in preparation for the reverse osmosis plant, which will more thoroughly treat water — up to 1.5 million gallons a day — to reduce the potential for exposure to contaminants.

The plant will pump groundwater from the Floridan aquifer through filters that will sift out sediment and contaminants such as bacteria and viruses. The water may be further disinfected and remineralized, then stored in a well and distributed.

PFAS regulation

A reverse osmosis treatment plant is under construction Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the water treatment facility in Stuart. The new treatment plant will reduce the potential for contaminant exposure with a more thorough treatment process. The $19.7-million project, which includes construction, engineering and inspection, is delayed.

The U.S. and Florida governments don’t regulate PFAS in drinking water. The EPA’s non-regulatory and non-enforceable health advisory says PFOA and PFOS can be dangerous over 70 parts per trillion, which it lowered by 65% from 200 parts per trillion in 2016.

Stuart’s highest level was 180 in 2014 and it averaged 43 in May 2017, city data shows. Officials attributed the 76% decrease to replacing the three contaminated wells.

Though not manufactured in the U.S. anymore, PFAS remain widespread in soil and water because they don’t break down.

Human health effects from exposure to low levels are uncertain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Studies on animals exposed to high levels found health problems such as cancer and liver and immune-system damage.

Stuart joined hundreds of communities in suing 3M but said it cannot comment on the pending litigation.

Katie Delk is an environmental reporter for TCPalm. Contact her at katie.delk@tcpalm.com or 772-408-5301. Check for updates at @katie_delk.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart reverse osmosis treatment plant to rid drinking water of PFAS