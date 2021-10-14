Stuart Scheller: Marine who criticised Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty to all charges

Stuart Scheller in his official US Marine Corps portrait (US Marine Corps)
Lt Col Stuart Scheller pled guilty to all charges after defying a gag order to criticize the US military’s chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.

The marine entered a guilty plea to six charges during the court-martial at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

He reportedly told the court his life was “spiralling” after his wife left him and he lost a small business when he made videos criticizing senior military leadership.

“My life was spiralling at this time. I was receiving messages that I was going to be court-martialed because of my statements,” he said, according to The Daily Mail.

“My wife had left me and I had a small business taken from me,” he reportedly added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

