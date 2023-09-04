Stuart shooting victim nearly crashes through police department building Labor Day weekend

A white Chevrolet Cruze, whose rear windshield appears to bear a bullet hole, is pictured in front of the entrance to the Stuart Police Department in Stuart, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Police said a juvenile driver had been shot nearby, around 5 p.m., and nearly crashed his car into the building shortly after, seeking medical attention.

A young driver who had been shot while behind the wheel late Sunday afternoon nearly crashed into the nearby Stuart Police Department headquarters, seeking medical attention.

Around 5 p.m., in the 300 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an unidentified suspect fired from a moving vehicle toward the victim’s car, police said in a statement.

The injured victim then managed to drive himself roughly half a mile east, right up to the police department entrance at 830 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Stuart police posted to Facebook a photo of a white Chevrolet Cruze abutting the building’s front doors. The sedan’s rear windshield bore what appeared to be a bullet hole on the driver’s side.

Police indicated the victim was a male juvenile but didn’t specify his age. He was treated at and discharged from an undisclosed hospital.

A Stuart Police Department cruiser is pictured at the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Stuart, Fla. Police said a male juvenile driver had been shot there before nearly crashing his car through the entrance to the nearby police headquarters, seeking medical attention.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. Anonymous tipsters may reach Stuart police at 772-600-1248.

