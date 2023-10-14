Stuart temple comes together for Shabbat amid heightened security

TechCrunch

Ford and its joint venture partner SK On will increase wages at two planned EV battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee in an effort to assuage striking autoworkers. The joint venture, known as BlueOval SK, said it's offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians, ranging from $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience. BlueOval SK said it conducted a wage and benefit benchmarking study to determine employee pay and benefits.