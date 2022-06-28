Get Stuart Weitzman boots and sandals for up to 70% off during this blowout 4th of July sale

Shop Stuart Weitzman heels, boots, and more during this massive outlet sale.

Looking for a new pair of Stuart Weitzman heels to rock this summer? During the Stuart Weitzman Outlet 4th of July sale, you can snag a pair of coveted boots, sandals or heels for a whopping 70% off—plus free shipping.

You can shop Stuart Weitzman's sparkling sale until midnight on Monday, July 4. The sale offers an additional 20% off already discounted shoes, bringing your savings all the way up to 70% off retail prices (plus free shipping) with the code FIREWORKS20.

If you're looking for a neutral heel to wear during wedding season, check out the Dancer Pearl 80 slide sandals, which come in three styles and two shades (black and Golden Beige). With the promo code FIREWORKS20, these sandals are down to $198, or $297 off the retail price.

Here are the best Stuart Weitzman shoes to shop during the Outlet's massive 4th of July sale.

Stuart Weitzman sandals and heels on sale

Stuart Weitzman sandals are marked down during this 4th of July sale.

Stuart Weitzman boots on sale

Shop Stuart Weitzman boots on sale right now.

Stuart Weitzman loafers and pumps on sale

Get Stuart Weitzman pumps and loafers at discounted prices.

