StubHub: Penn State football ticket sales up 150% compared to last year

TechCrunch

MrBeast stumbled into the heated discourse of global affairs in his latest stunt. The billionaire creator inadvertently stoked generations of geopolitical tension in his latest YouTube video, in which participants from "every country on Earth" competed in "Squid Game"-like elimination challenges for a chance to win $250,000. "Behind me is one person from every country on Earth," MrBeast said in the video posted on Saturday.