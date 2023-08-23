StubHub: Penn State football ticket sales up 150% compared to last year
Based on ticket sales so far, StubHub says that Penn State is hosting two of the most in-demand games against West Virginia and Iowa.
Based on ticket sales so far, StubHub says that Penn State is hosting two of the most in-demand games against West Virginia and Iowa.
This season might be James Franklin's best shot to change the narrative for his Nittany Lions.
Seattle's late playoff push remains strong.
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
MrBeast stumbled into the heated discourse of global affairs in his latest stunt. The billionaire creator inadvertently stoked generations of geopolitical tension in his latest YouTube video, in which participants from "every country on Earth" competed in "Squid Game"-like elimination challenges for a chance to win $250,000. "Behind me is one person from every country on Earth," MrBeast said in the video posted on Saturday.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
The late Trebek once referred to the "Jeopardy!" writers as "really sharp."
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
iSeeCars found that buyers are looking for reliable used cars from trusted brands, and that demand will remain steady for several more months as prices continue to normalize.
The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.
Lonzo literally didn't take this report sitting down.
Amazon, Meta and others are facing House scrutiny over claims they allow sales of recalled products.
Cameron Davis went down with a lower-body injury late last week in practice, and will now miss the entire season.
The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.
This brilliant breeze-maker has relieved more than 27,000 shoppers — including those suffering from hot flashes. Save 40%.
Never scrounge for quarters at a gas station again — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling inflator is over 55% off.
The pressure on Bud Light persists.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
Here's a list of the best E ink tablets you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.