Stuck between China and US, Canada finds itself ‘alone in the world’

Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable that the United States would not back Canada in a geopolitical standoff.

But that was before the coming of President Trump. Since his inauguration, Canadians have found Washington to be an antagonist as often as an ally, in instances ranging from NAFTA renegotiations to insults directed at their prime minister, Justin Trudeau. And in cases when Canada would normally have received the support of its southern neighbor – a diplomatic tiff with Saudi Arabia, for instance – it stood alone.

In reaction, Ottawa has been seeking a place in this shifting international landscape, in part bolstered by economic and political ties with China to reduce its dependence on the US.

Recommended: Prescription art: Take in two museums and call me in the morning

The events of the past two weeks show just how difficult that will be.

The arrest of Chinese telecom Huawei’s chief financial officer at the international airport in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Dec. 1 has sparked conflict between Canada and China – one that escalated this week with the detention of two Canadians in China. But perhaps more problematic for Ottawa, it has been placed in the middle of a much bigger battle between China and the US.

Canada casts itself as the secondary player in the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, with no choice but to respond to the US Justice Department's request under a long-standing extradition treaty. Yet the fallout presents tough primary choices ahead, both political and economic, as Ottawa positions itself between two superpowers it can’t count on.

“I think it's a wake-up call,” says Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China. “Canadian public opinion will take note of this whole situation and it will be more difficult for the government to pursue its engagement strategy with China.”

BIG TROUBLE IN CHINA

Ms. Meng's arrest has made global headlines, in no small part because many view it as the coming of proxy wars in trade and technology between China and the US that will impact all players – especially those most dependent on the two powers.

The Canadian government has sought to downplay the politics surrounding the matter. Facing pointed threats from China for the arrest of the executive of the Chinese telecommunications giant, Canadian officials have emphasized this is a purely judicial matter. The US is seeking the extradition of Ms. Meng, who they accuse of fraud related to US sanctions on Iran.

But China is furious, while Mr. Trump waded into the matter this week, ratcheting up political tensions and exemplifying to many Canadians how little they can count on their long-time ally.

The Canadian government has been seeking to negotiate a free trade deal with China, particularly as the US under Trump has imposed tariffs and challenged the status quo in the US-Canadian trade relationship. Those efforts had been hampered, most recently with the new North America free trade deal, known as USMCA, that place restrictions on pacts made with “non-market” economies.

A diplomatic spat with Beijing was the last thing Canada wanted. But China responded harshly, detaining Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing and currently with the International Crisis Group, and businessman Michael Spavor, who facilitates trips to North Korea. On Thursday, China said both are accused of undermining China’s national security, though it's perceived in Canada as retribution. Their detentions could shake the Canadian public's trust in a deeper Sino-Canadian relationship.

Philip Calvert, a former Canadian diplomat and senior fellow at the China Institute at the University of Alberta, says the incident doesn’t change Canada's views on diversification from the US. But it could add impetus to put more emphasis on other markets beside China, such as the European Union or other Asian countries.

It could also impact the expansion of Huawei and 5G technology into Canada. Huawei enjoys a significant presence in Canada, symbolized by its sponsorship of the most Canadian of pastimes, “Hockey Night in Canada.” Ottawa has yet to decide on allowing Huawei to participate in Canada's 5G network when it launches, unlike the majority of Canada's' co-members in the “Five Eyes” intelligence partnership, which have barred Huawei equipment due to national security concerns.