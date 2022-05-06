Stuck bridge draws lawsuit against DelDOT

The Daily Beast

U.S. MarshalsAs the manhunt for escaped murder suspect Casey White and prison guard Vicky White stretches into a second week, federal officials have released new photos that could be used to identify them.One set of pictures shows what Vicky White, 56, who was the deputy director of the Lauderdale County, Alabama, jail, might look like if she died her blond locks or wore a dark wig.The other set contains photos of the tattoos all over the body of Casey White, 38, who was serving a 75-year senten