From stuck in the mud to stuck in traffic

After a rainy, muddy weekend, people were finally able to leave Burning Man. At least 14 people were killed in incidents on the water over Labor Day weekend. And we’ve got a look at Sen. Mitch McConnell’s doctor’s note.

Leaving Burning Man, at last

After a weekend of rain stranded people for days in foot-deep mud, thousands of Burning Man revelers trying to leave the grounds found themselves stuck in an hourslong line of traffic. Of course. The lengthy delays are normal at Burning Man and are known by attendees as Exodus. About 64,000 people were on site as of Monday midday, according to organizers, and the traffic line Tuesday was estimated to be three hours long. The event typically winds down Labor Day each year, but heavy rains in the Black Rock Desert forced organizers to temporarily ban driving and limit who could leave. People were told to conserve water, fuel and water as they sheltered in place during the heavy rains. 👉 Follow our live coverage.

A line of RVs, campers and other vehicles drive out of Burning Man on Labor Day, several hours before the exit gates formally opened for departures.

Court rejects Alabama districts in showdown over Black voting power

Setting up another Supreme Court showdown that could help decide the balance of power in Congress after the 2024 election, a federal court in Alabama on Tuesday once again struck down that state's congressional map. A three-judge panel ruled that Alabama's latest map likely violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because only one of seven districts has a majority of Black voters – even though African Americans make up 27% of the state's population. The decision is technically limited to Alabama, but the legal battle will have significant ramifications in other states, especially in the South, and could give Democrats a major advantage in next year's election. 👉 Here's a closer look at what the ruling means.

Demonstrators encourage people to vote at a rally for Senate candidate Doug Jones on Dec. 10, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.

McConnell's doctor's note: No strokes

A physician said Tuesday that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., does not have a seizure disorder and did not have a stroke. The Republican leader has frozen multiple times in front of reporters. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, said in a letter addressed to McConnell that there is “no evidence” he has a movement disorder, such as Parkinson’s disease, or that he had a transient ischemic attack, also known as a mini-stroke. Monahan explained in the letter that he examined McConnell, and the Republican leader received brain imaging, consultations with multiple neurologists and other assessments. 👉 Here's what we know.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., before taking the podium to speak at the NKY Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 30. McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter during the event.

Labor Day weekend deadly on the water

At least 14 people died in boating or swimming incidents around the United States over the Labor Day holiday weekend. In New Jersey, a swimmer who disappeared in coastal waters was still missing Tuesday. Among the deaths were a New York couple whose 27-foot boat struck a large fishing vessel Sunday. In New Jersey, police in Seaside Park and Belmore rescued "more than a dozen bathers from rough waters due to dangerous currents" over the weekend. Crews were reportedly still searching for a man who vanished in the waters off Seaside Park, a borough in Ocean County. 👉 A look at the incidents.

