Stuck at sea: The latest on the burning car carrier that never made it to RI

The giant Felicity Ace cargo ship was on its way to Rhode Island when it caught fire in the Atlantic on Wednesday and its crew abandoned ship.

Since then it has been adrift off the Azores, a smoking spectacle and worldwide marine curiosity full of expensive automobiles.

What will happen to the 656-foot Panamanian-flagged vessel is still unknown, but it is unlikely it will ever make it to the port of Davisville in North Kingstown as planned.

On Friday, efforts to put the fire out were underway, and a Dutch salvage team had been deployed to the Azores to work on recovering the boat. Some photos show it listing to one side.

The Felicity Ace is too large to be brought to the Azores and is expected to be towed back to mainland Europe if it is seaworthy once the fire is out.

Why was this massive ship coming to Rhode Island?

North Atlantic Distribution Inc. runs one of the largest auto importing facilities in North America from the Davisville piers.

In a typical year, more than 200,000 vehicles per year drive straight off massive vessels similar to the Felicity Ace and onto the asphalt at Davisville before being sent to dealerships throughout the Northeast.

The Felicity Ace departed Emden, Germany on Feb. 10 to begin its journey across the Atlantic. It is owned by Snowcape Car Carriers, a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines of Japan.

How many cars was it delivering to Rhode Island?

The Felicity Ace can hold more than 5,000 automobiles, although it may not have been carrying that many when it caught fire. And not all of them were headed to North Kingstown.

Before things went awry, Davisville port officials expected 1,582 cars to be offloaded in Rhode Island when it arrived, according to Quonset Development Corporation spokesman David Preston. (It was due on Wednesday although exact arrival time for cargo vessels can change depending on the weather.)

The rest of the cars were ticketed for other U.S. ports.

Typically, car carriers from Europe stop at a northerly East Coast port and then work their way south. In addition to Davisville, there are also big auto importing terminals in New Jersey, Baltimore and Georgia.

What kinds of cars were coming here?

The vehicles on the Felicity Ace belonged to the Volkswagen Group, which owns not only the Volkswagen brand, but also Porsche, Audi, Bentley, Skoda and Lamborghini.

Among the 1,582 cars port officials were expecting in Rhode Island were Volkswagens, Audis, Porsches and Bentleys.

No Lamborghinis?

There may have been Lamborghinis on the burning ship, but if there were they were not being imported at Davisville, Preston confirmed.

Will this affect the RI auto market?

Car prices have been climbing since the pandemic and supply has been tight due to computer chip shortages and other supply crunches.

Some sports car buyers on Friday grieved the loss of their future Porsche online, but it is unclear if the loss of any cars due to the Felicity Ace fire will be noticeable on the broader market.

Most of the vehicles that were expected to arrive at Davisville were likely passing through on the way to dealerships in other states, potentially as far west as Chicago.

There is one Porche and Audi dealership in Rhode Island — Inskip in Warwick — and three selling Volkswagens.

A message left with the Inskip general manager on Friday was not returned.

The Primrose Ace, a vehicle carrier cargo ship, unloads cars at the Quonset Development Corporation Port of Davisville in August 2019.

Is the Felicity Ace a regular off Quonset Point?

There are around 670 of the type of large car carriers similar to the Felicity Ace worldwide, so they are not that rare.

Quonset officials confirm that the Felicity Ace did call on Davisville last year, but they were unable to say how frequently it visits.

And no one involved in Rhode Island port operations is likely to have much involvement with the ship now.

"It doesn’t become a Quonset matter until it arrives off Brenton Reef, where the PILOT boards the vessel to make its final approach to the Port," Preston said via email.

Is the U.S. Coast Guard getting involved?

No. The U.S. Coast Guard District 1 Public Affairs office in Boston wrote in an email that it does not expect to have a role and Portuguese Navy is handling things.

What now?

Under maritime law, whoever salvages the ship is entitled to compensation based on the value of the cargo and condition of the ship.

Jonathan Gutoff, a professor at Roger Williams University School of Law who teaches maritime law, said if the Felicity Ace can be towed back to Europe, a negotiation would likely begin between the vessel owner and the salvage company rescuing it over payment.

These salvage cases, governed by the International Convention on Salvage, can be complex, especially if the ship poses an environmental risk to anywhere it is towed (it's loaded with diesel fuel and possibly electric car batteries) or there are any injuries to crew. In this case all 22 crew members got off uninjured.

The fact that the cargo may belong to one manufacturer would also make for a simpler resolution than if the vessel has been carrying items for numerous owner as is the case with container ships.

Gutoff said in this case both the cars and vessel are likely insured, another thing that could prevent a dispute over salvage that would end up in court.

