Stuck at sea: The latest on the burning car carrier that never made it to RI

Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
·5 min read

The giant Felicity Ace cargo ship was on its way to Rhode Island when it caught fire in the Atlantic on Wednesday and its crew abandoned ship.

Since then it has been adrift off the Azores, a smoking spectacle and worldwide marine curiosity full of expensive automobiles.

What will happen to the 656-foot Panamanian-flagged vessel is still unknown, but it is unlikely it will ever make it to the port of Davisville in North Kingstown as planned.

On Friday, efforts to put the fire out were underway, and a Dutch salvage team had been deployed to the Azores to work on recovering the boat. Some photos show it listing to one side.

The Felicity Ace is too large to be brought to the Azores and is expected to be towed back to mainland Europe if it is seaworthy once the fire is out.

More: Used cars cost 40.5% more than last year as gas prices rise. New car prices also climbing

Why was this massive ship coming to Rhode Island?

North Atlantic Distribution Inc. runs one of the largest auto importing facilities in North America from the Davisville piers.

In a typical year, more than 200,000 vehicles per year drive straight off massive vessels similar to the Felicity Ace and onto the asphalt at Davisville before being sent to dealerships throughout the Northeast.

The Felicity Ace departed Emden, Germany on Feb. 10 to begin its journey across the Atlantic. It is owned by Snowcape Car Carriers, a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines of Japan.

How many cars was it delivering to Rhode Island?

The Felicity Ace can hold more than 5,000 automobiles, although it may not have been carrying that many when it caught fire. And not all of them were headed to North Kingstown.

Before things went awry, Davisville port officials expected 1,582 cars to be offloaded in Rhode Island when it arrived, according to Quonset Development Corporation spokesman David Preston. (It was due on Wednesday although exact arrival time for cargo vessels can change depending on the weather.)

More: RI buys $7.5M in land to begin expansion of Port of Providence

The rest of the cars were ticketed for other U.S. ports.

Typically, car carriers from Europe stop at a northerly East Coast port and then work their way south. In addition to Davisville, there are also big auto importing terminals in New Jersey, Baltimore and Georgia.

What kinds of cars were coming here?

The vehicles on the Felicity Ace belonged to the Volkswagen Group, which owns not only the Volkswagen brand, but also Porsche, Audi, Bentley, Skoda and Lamborghini.

Among the 1,582 cars port officials were expecting in Rhode Island were Volkswagens, Audis, Porsches and Bentleys.

No Lamborghinis?

There may have been Lamborghinis on the burning ship, but if there were they were not being imported at Davisville, Preston confirmed.

Will this affect the RI auto market?

Car prices have been climbing since the pandemic and supply has been tight due to computer chip shortages and other supply crunches.

Some sports car buyers on Friday grieved the loss of their future Porsche online, but it is unclear if the loss of any cars due to the Felicity Ace fire will be noticeable on the broader market.

Most of the vehicles that were expected to arrive at Davisville were likely passing through on the way to dealerships in other states, potentially as far west as Chicago.

There is one Porche and Audi dealership in Rhode Island — Inskip in Warwick — and three selling Volkswagens.

A message left with the Inskip general manager on Friday was not returned.

The Primrose Ace, a vehicle carrier cargo ship, unloads cars at the Quonset Development Corporation Port of Davisville in August 2019.
The Primrose Ace, a vehicle carrier cargo ship, unloads cars at the Quonset Development Corporation Port of Davisville in August 2019.

Is the Felicity Ace a regular off Quonset Point?

There are around 670 of the type of large car carriers similar to the Felicity Ace worldwide, so they are not that rare.

Quonset officials confirm that the Felicity Ace did call on Davisville last year, but they were unable to say how frequently it visits.

And no one involved in Rhode Island port operations is likely to have much involvement with the ship now.

"It doesn’t become a Quonset matter until it arrives off Brenton Reef, where the PILOT boards the vessel to make its final approach to the Port," Preston said via email.

Is the U.S. Coast Guard getting involved?

No. The U.S. Coast Guard District 1 Public Affairs office in Boston wrote in an email that it does not expect to have a role and Portuguese Navy is handling things.

What now?

Under maritime law, whoever salvages the ship is entitled to compensation based on the value of the cargo and condition of the ship.

Jonathan Gutoff, a professor at Roger Williams University School of Law who teaches maritime law, said if the Felicity Ace can be towed back to Europe, a negotiation would likely begin between the vessel owner and the salvage company rescuing it over payment.

These salvage cases, governed by the International Convention on Salvage, can be complex, especially if the ship poses an environmental risk to anywhere it is towed (it's loaded with diesel fuel and possibly electric car batteries) or there are any injuries to crew. In this case all 22 crew members got off uninjured.

The fact that the cargo may belong to one manufacturer would also make for a simpler resolution than if the vessel has been carrying items for numerous owner as is the case with container ships.

Gutoff said in this case both the cars and vessel are likely insured, another thing that could prevent a dispute over salvage that would end up in court.

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: What we know about the burning cargo ship that never made it to RI

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Firefighters struggle to douse fire on luxury cars vessel off Azores islands

    Firefighters are struggling to put out a fire that broke out on Wednesday on a vessel carrying thousands of luxury cars, which is adrift off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands, a port official said, adding it was unclear when they would succeed. The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. "The intervention (to put out the blaze) has to be done very slowly," João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the Azorean island of Faial, told Reuters late on Saturday.

  • Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

    This story is insane!

  • Watch these tanks drift through the Norwegian snow during training exercises

    Check out this awesome video of a few tanks drifting through the snow during a military training exercise.

  • China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

    China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say. Maine's lobster industry was hurt by retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2018 and failed to see substantial export gains after China committed to buying an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods, the delegation contends. Under the “Phase One Agreement,” China was supposed to increase purchases above 2017 levels but China has bought “almost no lobster above 2017 levels,” according to a letter Thursday by Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats.

  • What Happens to the Old Batteries in Electric Cars?

    These power sources can have many uses, CR saysBy Consumer ReportsElectric cars are becoming a more viable option for many car buyers, with almost 100 pure electric models set to debut by the end...

  • The most and least popular car colors

    The most popular car colors in the U.S. aren't really colors at all. Here are the most popular and least popular car colors in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • New Research Says Mosquitoes Are Most Attracted to a Specific Color

    A new study from researchers at the University of Washington examines exactly which color attracts mosquitoes (plus a few others you may want to avoid too).

  • People Are Sharing Their Catastrophic Home Improvement Fails And Honestly I'm Trying Not To Laugh

    And this is why I never try to fix anything.View Entire Post ›

  • My Cousin Allegedly Killed His Wife and Cast Her Vote for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast, FacebookOn Mother’s Day 2020, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew went missing in Salida, Colorado. The mother of two adult daughters, Suzanne is the wife of my first cousin and childhood hero, Barry Morphew. Though Suzanne’s body has not been found, Barry has been charged with her murder. He is out of jail on bond, and goes to trial later this year.Barry is a few years older than me, roughly the same difference in age between his father Rodger and m

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Change Passengers Will Love

    In recent months, since the cruise line restarted sailing from U.S. ports in July, the company's emails shared a variety of information. In other cases, the company used its emails to tell passengers about changes in itineraries, and, most importantly changes in Covid protocols. Royal Caribbean tightened its mask rules when omicron hit, requiring that all passengers -- regardless of vaccination status or venue -- wear masks while indoors in public areas aside from when actively eating or drinking.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • 6 Discontinued & Uncommon U.S. Currency Bills

    There are several currency denominations that the U.S. Treasury has discontinued or that are considered rare.

  • Winter storm loaded with up to 14 inches of snow takes aim at Central Minnesota

    The heaviest snow band is expected along and north of a line from St. Cloud to Hayward, Wisconsin

  • Pilot dies after small plane crashes near Kingman

    Mohave County Sheriff's officials said the pilot was the only person aboard the kit-built airplane when it went down Saturday near Triangle Airpark.

  • ‘Downfall’ documentary casts the tale of Boeing’s 737 MAX debacle as tech tragedy

    The missteps traced in “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” — Netflix’s new documentary about Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jet — are the stuff of Greek tragedy. Under the direction of filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of Robert F. Kennedy, “Downfall” recounts how the aerospace giant cut corners in a race to compete against Airbus, and pressed mightily to minimize the known problems with a computerized flight control system that was capable of causing the 737 MAX to go into a fatal dive. The

  • Michael Andretti's F1 Proposal Would Include an American Driver, Potentially Colton Herta

    Mario Andretti says that his son's proposal also includes an engine supplier, plans for a U.S.-based headquarters, and the funding necessary to get going immediately.

  • 'It's a Cinderella story': Mya Hollingshed on her storied Colorado career

    Mya Hollingshed caught up with the Pac-12 Network after scoring 16 points in Colorado's 67-54 win at USC. Hollingshed reached several milestones in the victory, including scoring her 1,600th career point and appearing in her 135th game for the Buffs, the most in program history.

  • Woman dies in early-morning collision on Thomasville Road with wrong-way driver, FHP says

    FHP: A 34-year-old Florida woman died early Sunday when the SUV she was driving was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Thomasville Road.

  • No. 1 for No. 1: What we learned from South Carolina's win over No. 12 Tennessee

    Key takeaways from another top 15 showdown for top-ranked South Carolina.