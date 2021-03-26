Stuck in Suez: Thousands of Animals Packed Tight in Ship Hulls

Megan Durisin, Michael Hirtzer and Sergio Chapa
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.

Of all the millions of tons of cargo that’s piled up in the Suez Canal, none is more delicate than the animals crammed into the hulls of several of the ships.

Little information is available, with neither canal officials nor shipping executives willing to talk, but data compiled by Bloomberg indicate as many as 10 vessels stuck in and around the canal could be carrying livestock. Given the Europe-to-Saudi Arabia itinerary, they are most likely carrying sheep.

While much of the waylaid cargo is commodity products such as oil that can be stored on ships for long periods, livestock need food and water, and such deliveries usually carry only enough for a few extra days. That could create a critical situation for ships to find feed supplies at a local port, or force them to turn around. Dislodging the vessel blocking the canal may take at least a week, longer than initially feared, people familiar with the matter said.

“I wouldn’t expect just after a two-day delay for a problem to have built up,” said Peter Stevenson, chief policy officer at animal-welfare group Compassion in World Farming, which has called for an end to the live-animal shipments. “It’s as time goes by that the problems get worse. Occasionally, there are real scandals when things go wrong, but it’s a day-to-day horror.”

Cattle can also be transported by sea, and ships would generally have at least two or three days’ worth of extra hay or feed on board, said Bob Bishop, president of the Livestock Exporters Association of the USA. If the feed runs out, they could get more from a port while refueling. A ship that can’t get to dock could get feed from a barge in what’s known as “midstream loading,” he said.

Weighing Options

“If you’re getting low on feed, I would look at coming into port and putting on extra feed,” Bishop said by phone from New York. “If I was the owner of the sheep, I would try to find a country that needed sheep,” he added. “The shorter route would be back to Romania.”

At least 10 vessels designed to ship animals are parked near the shuttered canal, and several appear to be en route between Romania and Saudi Arabia, according to ship data compiled by Bloomberg. The ones departing the European country are likely carrying sheep, which Saudi Arabia purchases so that the animals can be slaughtered according to religious preferences. Those traveling the other direction could be empty vessels.

The Middle Eastern nation is the world’s largest sheep importer by a wide margin, United Nations data shows. But the trade route has faced disaster at times. About 14,000 sheep being shipped from Romania to Saudi Arabia were killed when a vessel partly capsized in 2019, according to media reports at the time. Rescuers were only able to save a a little over 200 animals.

Risks En Route

Vessels that crowd thousands of sheep and longer journeys raise the risk of disease and stress, said Stevenson of the animal welfare group. Some ships used to transport animals also have been converted from other purposes and aren’t ideally suited, he said. It can be difficult to reverse course after departure due to health rules.

Bishop said mortality rates for livestock generally are no higher at sea than on land, with most ships having a veterinarian.

A U.S. shipment of dairy cattle left the Texas port of Galveston late last year en route to Pakistan via the Suez, according to Bishop. Another recent shipment of U.S. cattle sailed from the West Coast to Pakistan, avoiding the Suez due to tolls, he said.

“After this container ship, you might see more and more of that,” he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How to Take Thousands of Big Steel Boxes Off a Ship in the Suez

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.With every passing day it’s getting more likely that thousands of 40-foot boxes on board the ship blocking the Suez Canal may have to be hauled off.The Ever Given, a 400-meter long container ship with almost $1 billion of cargo on board, jammed itself fast into the banks of the waterway on Tuesday, and estimates for it to be freed have now risen to over a week. Tugboats have so far failed to shift the behemoth and some of the smartest minds in the salvage world are hoping dredging will allow them to move the freighter. It might just take a while.But time is a luxury the ships using the Suez Canal don’t have. The blockage is holding up something like 10% of global trade and a swath of imports that are critical to Europe’s supply chains and industry. Scores of ships have already decided to go the long way around -- passing the southern tip of Africa -- also depriving Egypt of vital revenue. So there’s pressure to get the ship floated and out of the way as soon as possible.If the dredging isn’t working, or if it’s too slow, then one of the first things the ship’s salvors will do to float the boat is to remove its fuel and ballast so that it sits higher in the water.PrecedentsOperations will begin this weekend to remove containers from the grounded ship, said Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the salvage team. “We are awaiting the arrival of a crane with which we can lift containers from the ship,” said Berdowski on Dutch television Friday evening. “We will start taking containers from the ship anyway this weekend.” History shows that lightening the Ever Given might ultimately be what frees it.Back in November 2004, another vessel, this time a Suezmax-class oil tanker named Tropic Brilliance, ran aground after mechanical problems in the canal, wedging itself across the conduit in a similar way to the Ever Given. Canal authorities were forced to close the canal. In an almost carbon copy of events over the past three days, tugboats tried to use their immense pulling power to free the tanker, which was carrying 85,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but those efforts failed.Ultimately, salvage experts brought another tanker alongside, the El Nabila, and transferred roughly 22,000 tonnes of cargo. On the third day of the grounding, and lighter after the transfer, tugboats were able to free the Tropic Brilliance and reopen the canal. The grounding triggered what, until then, was one of the longest closures of the waterway in years.But lightering the Ever Given would be a completely different matter. The boxship is carrying thousands of containers. If salvage experts need to move the same proportion of cargo as they did to free the Tropic Brilliance, it would entail physically removing, one by one, about a quarter of the boxes, an operation that would take days.Two OptionsThe two main options for this lightering process would either be huge cranes that sit atop barges, or powerful helicopters that could take off the boxes -- each one potentially holding up to 22 tons of cargo.Neither is an easy solution. Heavy-lift helicopters are hugely expensive and deciding the issue of who pays for them would need resolving too. The crane option isn’t straightforward either. There are relatively few barge cranes big enough to lift boxes from such tall ships, and again, it’s arduous.“It just takes a lot of time and energy,” said Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Resolve Marine, a company that offers salvage services, who declined to comment about Ever Given specifically. “It can be quite dangerous too because you’ve got to get people to climb up on the containers and actually rig each container and lift them off.”There’s precedent for just carrying on with the digging. In 2016, a similarly large container ship became stuck in Germany’s Elbe river. What followed was a week of intense dredging around the vessel by SMIT -- the company employed to dislodge the Ever Given. That operation succeeded after about a week.But if helicopters were eventually to become necessary, then that would be hugely expensive. They cost an upfront fee and an hourly rate that can get up to $20,000, according to Farrell.The lifting can only be performed by a special type of aircraft called sky-crane helicopters that are able to haul loads of 25,000 pounds (about 12.5 tons), according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.Finding the right helicopters is a task in itself, said Keith Saylor, director of commercial operations at Aurora, Oregon-based Columbia Helicopters Inc., a company that provides commercial heavy-lift helicopters.Many, like the Chinooks that are part of his fleet, are owned by governments or the military, who seldom participate in salvage missions. The U.S. has offered to help the Suez Canal Authority, although it’s not clear what that assistance might extend to.A few suitable helicopters are privately-owned and most of those are in the U.S., almost 7,000 miles away, Saylor said.“If you can’t find one near the Suez canal you’d need to fly them over,” he said by phone from Phoenix, Arizona.Just the cost to transport the helicopter is estimated at $1.7 million. Finding the right pilot to fly it isn’t easy either. There are probably no more than 100 in the world who are trained for such a task, Saylor said.Each container could be removed at a 5-minute clip, according to Saylor, so over a period of 12 hours 144 containers could be removed. The Ever Given can carry about 20,000 steel boxes.Erickson Inc., a Portland, Oregon-based aviation company with experience dealing with situations similar to the one in Suez, knows what can happen when things don’t go as planned. A few years ago, the company sent helicopters to remove containers from a vessel that was stranded on a sandbank east of Australia. After three weeks of work, the ship wouldn’t budge and the vessel had to be cut up, said Allen Wanamaker, senior director of aerial programs.BargesThe other option is so-called crane barges -- specialist vessels that could be used to lift cargoes off. But since the Ever Given is one of the largest ships of its kind in the world, it would need a particularly tall crane barge, of which there are few in the world, to do the job.“It is concerning that they haven’t gotten her out yet,” said Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence. “If there’s news that the hull has been breached, or they need to evacuate the boxes to get her free, then it’s a big-time problem.”(Updates with expected start of container-lifting operation in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chip Shortages Force More Cuts at North American Auto Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.Automakers are expanding and extending production cuts at some North American plants as they cope with a worsening global shortage of semiconductors.Chips for use in cars and trucks have been harder to come by as semiconductor makers have allocated more capacity to consumer products. The pandemic has caused a surge in orders for smartphones, TVs and computers as people try to make extended life at home more bearable, leaving less capacity for a stronger-than-expected rebound in vehicle demand. Recent weather-related disruptions of petrochemical supplies in the southern U.S. and a fire at a chipmaking plant in Japan have exacerbated the shutdowns.Read more: Fire and Ice Aggravate Chip Supply Headache for Car IndustryConsultant AlixPartners has said the global chip shortage could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year. The recent setbacks could further delay an expected second-quarter recovery in output. “Production is shrinking, not increasing, so the balance between supply and demand is only getting worse,” said Takeshi Miyao, an analyst at researcher Carnorama.Here’s the current situation for major auto manufacturers in North America.Stellantis NVMarch 26: The automaker plans to idle five factories in North America starting March 29 through early to mid-April, according to a company spokesperson. The facilities include a pickup factory in Warren, Michigan; a Jeep Cherokee sport-utility vehicle plant in Belvidere, Illinois; a Jeep Compass SUV factory in Toluca, Mexico; a muscle car plant in Brampton, Ontario; and a minivan-manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario.March 25: The union representing workers in Windsor said in a tweet the minivan plant would be down for a month.March 20: Stellantis, formed recently from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group, said production of its Ram Classic trucks in Warren and Saltillo, Mexico, will be affected “for a number of weeks.”Ford Motor Co.March 25: The automaker said it will temporarily shut down its Dearborn, Michigan, truck factory due to the chip shortage starting Friday. It plans to restart the plant near its headquarters on March 29. The facility employs about 4,400 workers and makes Ford’s best-selling and highly profitable F-150 pickup.March 22: The company halted production at a commercial vehicle factory in Avon Lake, Ohio, with plans to resume output on March 29. Ford also dropped one shift until March 29 at a truck plant in Kentucky that makes vehicles including the F-250 pickup and Expedition SUV.March 21: Ford canceled an extra shift at the truck factory in Kentucky.March 18: The carmaker canceled night shifts for two days at another assembly plant in Louisville -- where it makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair -- due to the U.S. winter storm in Feb. and chip shortage.Nissan Motor Co.March 25: The Japanese automaker plans to resume production on Friday at a plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico, a week after it halted output, according to a company spokesman.March 23: Nissan restarted an assembly line at a plant in Canton, Mississippi, and a production line at a factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, both of which had been suspended since March 19.March 22: Nissan resumed output on another assembly line in Canton that had been offline since March 20.General Motors Co.March 24: General Motors said its Wentzville, Missouri, assembly plant, which makes the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, will take two weeks of downtime starting March 29. The company’s Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan is extending downtime by two weeks. The factory, which makes the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro, idled production March 15.Starting the week of April 5, GM’s assembly plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico -- which has been down since Feb. 8 -- will restart with two shifts. The factory makes the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.March 3: Automaker said its Gravatai plant in Brazil would be impacted by downtime in April and May.Toyota Motor Corp.March 22: An unspecified petrochemical shortage is affecting output of 10 models made at plants in Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia and Mexico. “Our manufacturing and supply chain teams are working diligently to resume normal operations as quickly as possible by evaluating the supply constraint and developing countermeasures to minimize further impact to production,” the company said in an email. Output has been curtailed for Toyota’s Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus ES 350, Lexus ES 300h, Tundra, Tacoma and Corolla models.March 21: Toyota said it is trying to gauge the fallout from the fire at the semiconductor plant owned by Renesas Electronics Corp. Japan’s largest automaker accounts for about 6.6% of Renesas’ sales.March 17: The dearth in petrochemicals affected output at the carmaker’s plants in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico, according to a spokesman who didn’t provide further details.Honda Motor Co.March 22: Honda’s purchasing and production teams are working to “limit the impact of this situation and are adjusting production as necessary,” the company said in an in an email, without elaborating.March 17: The carmaker suspended production at some plants across the U.S. and Canada, including factories in Alabama, Indiana, Ohio and Ontario, blaming the impact from the pandemic, chip shortages and severe winter weather on its supply chain.BMW AGMarch 22: BMW “production remains unaffected” in North America, the company said in an email.Tesla Inc.Feb. 8: Electric-vehicle manufacturer said in a 10-K filing that “increased demand for personal electronics has created a shortfall of microchip supply, and it is yet unknown how we may be impacted.”Daimler AGFeb. 5: The Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was “running as planned,” a Daimler spokesperson said.Hyundai Motor Co.Feb. 5: The South Korean automaker said in a statement that it was “closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with our supplier partners to maintain stable production.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden inviting Putin and Xi to global climate talks

    President Joe Biden is including rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the U.S. hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told The Associated Press.

  • Refloat Efforts Suspended; U.S. Seeks to Help: Suez Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.The blockage of the Suez Canal is wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade, raising the prospects of higher inflation with more ships ferrying cargoes and commodities forced to divert.A special dredger has been deployed to free the vessel that has been stuck in the key waterway for days. Natural gas prices have increased and food supply chains may be affected if the blockage persists. Mark Ma, owner of China-based Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd., which has 20 to 30 containers waiting to cross the blocked canal, said that if traffic doesn’t resume in a week, “it will be horrible.”Two additional tugs will arrive at the Suez Canal by Sunday to assist in the refloating of the ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, technical manager for the vessel, said in a statement on Friday.Efforts to Dislodge Suez Canal Ship Said to Need at Least a WeekThe pile-up of ships is creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic. About 12% of global trade transits the canal that’s so strategic world powers have fought over it. On Friday, the Biden administration raised concerns about the impact on global energy markets.Key Highlights:Two more tugs will arrive at the Ever Given by Sunday, ship management company says in statementOil tanker diverts; several ships in Indian Ocean that were bound for Suez change courseFood supply chain faces risksThe containership could be carrying almost $1 billion of cargo, IHS saysWork to dislodge the ship will take until at least middle of next weekAlmost 300 vessels have queued up, compared with 238 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg dataWhy the Suez Canal is so important: QuickTakeRefloat Efforts Suspended (11:25 p.m. London)The salvage team suspended the re-floating operation at midnight local time, according to Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services provider.The dredger will continue working and the next re-floating attempt will be made at 2 p.m. local time Saturday with the high tide.Ship’s Rear Isn’t ‘Fully Stuck’ (10:52 London)“We have done a full inspection, and the positive news is that the rear end of the ship isn’t fully stuck in the clay,” said Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the elite salvage team.He spoke in an interview on the Nieuwsuur TV program in the Netherlands.“With the two big tugboats that are underway, combined with the dredging, we hope that will be sufficient to get the ship afloat somewhere next week,” he said.Tides are expected to swell Monday night and Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday.If the ship isn’t refloated then, the salvage team will move to “plan B,” which will involve lifting containers off the vessel, he said.“We will start taking containers from the ship anyway this weekend.”Biden Says U.S. Looking to Help (10:22 p.m. London)The U.S. is looking into how it can help to unblock the canal, President Joe Biden said.“We have equipment and capacity that most countries don’t have. And we’re seeing what help we can be,” Biden said.Sea-Doo Maker Pivots to Planes (9 p.m. London)Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc. has parts from Asian suppliers stuck on vessels jammed in the blockage.The situation prompted the Canadian maker of recreational vehicles to shift to its backup plan: flying another batch of components from Asia to its North American plants.“It’s more expensive, but it’s better than stopping assembly lines,” BRP Chief Executive Officer Jose Boisjoli said Friday in a phone interview.Ever Given Was Refloated From Stern (8:42 p.m. London)The elite salvage team working with the Suez Canal Authority was able to float the vessel from its “stern/aft” and released the rudder at approximately 9 p.m. local time, according to Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services provider.Another effort will take place using the high tide, with the hope of refloating the vessel entirely.Canal Authority Says Tug Operations Restart (7:54 p.m. London)Pulling operations with tug boats to free the ship restarted after dredging operations were completed, the Suez Canal Authority said on its Facebook page.‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Italy’s Ports (7:07 p.m. London)Once the Suez blockage ends, the huge backlog of ships will create a traffic jam for ports on the Mediterranean.“When traffic will flow again, ships will flood Italian ports,” said Daniele Rossi, chief of Italian ports association (Assoporti). Operational difficulties will make that difficult to “cope” with, he said.“The perfect storm is coming.”About 40% of Italian imports and exports pass through the Suez Canal, according to Assoporti/SRM research on Italian maritime economy.Logjam Nears 300 Ships (6:16 p.m. London)About 293 ships ranging from livestock carriers to liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting to transit the clogged waterway, compared with 238 on Thursday, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg show.White House Sees Energy Impacts (5:17 p.m. London)The White House is concerned about the impact on global energy, said Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who added that the Biden administration is monitoring market conditions.“We do see some potential impacts on energy markets,” she told reporters at a briefing on Friday.Earlier, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said the U.S. government had offered Egypt assistance removing the grounded ship, the Ever Given.Wind Turbine Projects Seen Delayed (4 p.m. London)Germany’s Enercon expects delays in wind turbine components from Europe to projects in Asia, according to a company spokesperson. The wind turbine maker also sees risks of congestion at ports, once the ships held up at the Suez Canal arrive at their destinations. Enercon is examining to what extent the problem will affect its supply chains.North Sea Crude Loading Delays Likely (3:28 p.m. London)At least seven supertankers are expected to load North Sea crude in April, with two or three of them likely to face delays due to the blockage in the Suez Canal, according to tanker fixture reports and ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.Tanker Shares Surge (3:10 p.m. London)With diversions starting to pop up, the shares of oil tanker companies surged. Frontline Ltd. rose as much as 11% in Oslo, the biggest intraday gain since September. Other owners were jumping too: Euronav NV climbed as much as 7%, while DHT Holdings Inc. was also up 7%, and International Seaways Inc. added as much as 6.4%. It comes as the prospect of ships taking the longer route around the southern tip of Africa raises the chances for higher earnings for ships.British Retailers Say Impact Manageable (3:21 p.m. London)Dixons Carphone Plc has a small number of containers on the grounded Ever Given vessel but “we don’t believe this will cause any meaningful disruption to our stock levels,” the company said in an emailed statement. While some U.K. grocers are reporting small quantities of stock stuck both on the Ever Given and some container ships behind it, the products are mostly general merchandise and clothing which is less time-sensitive as perishable food items.Tug Boats Get Ready to Try and Tow Ever Given (2.22 p.m. London)Tug boats are tying themselves up to the Ever Given in order to attempt to tow the container ship, according to Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services provider. Suez Canal Authority dredgers were earlier being used to clear away sand, the firm said.Multiple Ships in Indian Ocean Take Detour (1:58 p.m. London)Several ships in the Indian Ocean, initially bound for the Suez Canal, have changed course away from the waterway after it became blocked, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The vessels include container ships Ever Greet, HMM Stockholm and OOCL United Kingdom; vehicle carrier Morning Calm; and cargo ship Angelic.U.S.-Asia Naphtha Arbitrage Opens on Suez Canal Blockage: BNEF (9:55 a.m. New York)The U.S. Gulf Coast-to-East Asia naphtha arbitrage has opened as naphtha shipments from key exporters such as Russia and Algeria delayed by the blockage in the Suez Canal.Oil Tanker for North Sea Loading Delayed a Week (12:59 p.m. London)Supertanker Olympic Lady is expected to reach the North Sea for planned loading around April 26-30, roughly a week’s delay, amid the blockage at the Suez Canal, according to person familiar with the matter. The Very large Crude Carrier was originally set to have used the canal to reach the North Sea for loading around April 20-25.Oil Tanker Rates Rise (12:40 p.m. London)Freight rates have jumped 20% for large oil-product tankers known as LR2s traveling from the Mediterranean in mid-April, according to Torm A/S, one of the largest owners of oil-product tankers in the world.The market is reacting to uncertainty of the duration of the Suez Canal jam, it said. “We are giving several pricing options to go via South Africa,” the company said.A handful of Torm vessels are scheduled to pass through the Suez Canal, and it is talks with customers about whether to divert them.Economists Predict Inflation Pressure (12:19 p.m. London)The blockage adds to supply-chain disruptions that have already cost world trade more than $200 billion since the start of the year, according to Allianz SE calculations. Every week the Suez Canal remains closed adds as much as $10 billion to the bill.Economists predict higher prices as a result.“I’m relatively sanguine about the additional hit to trade,” said Joanna Konings, senior economist at ING. But “with everyone’s tolerance for absorbing higher shipping costs run down, we might see some pass through from this episode. It’s an inflationary shock that could come right to the consumer.”Oil Tanker Diverts, May Be First to Do So (11:50 a.m. London)The oil tanker Marlin Santorini, a 1 million-barrel capacity Suezmax, switched destinations away from the Suez Canal, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.The vessel had been sailing east in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Mediterranean Sea, signaling Port Said at the northern end of the canal. It then turned south and looks to be heading around Africa.Two shipbrokers said they’d seen no other oil tanker diversions to avoid the Suez since the blockage, although multiple other vessel types, including LNG carriers and container ships, have done so.Food Supply Chain Faces Risk (11:44 a.m. London)The Suez blockage may mean limited availability of food, supply delays and higher prices at a time when economies and households are already grappling with rising food inflation and disruptions from Covid-19.Wealthy but food-deficit Gulf states and food aid-dependent Horn of Africa nations are particularly vulnerable to disturbances to grain flows. The canal handles at least 15% of global rice and wheat exports, according to research from Chatham House.“If it’s a delay of a month or longer it will put on a significant price pressure and reduce availability in some places,” Tim Benton, research director in emerging risks at Chatham House in London and a food security expert, said in an interview. “There are lots of compounding issues. The global food system is already under pressure from Covid. And clearly anything that adds a further straw to the camel’s back makes things bad.”Japan’s Oil Supply Won’t be Affected (11:40 a.m. London)The Suez canal blockage won’t immediately impact Japan’s crude supplies, Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters in Tokyo.“Unlike in the past, Japan currently has enough of an oil stockpile for around 200 days, so I don’t think this issue will immediately impact Japan’s oil supplies,” Aso said.Russian Wheat Flows Largely Unaffected (11:35 a.m. London)The blockage isn’t causing major problems for Russian grain exports because sales of wheat from the world’s top shipper are currently low, said Eduard Zernin, chairman of the Russian Union of Grain Exporters. There’s no sign yet of any significant Russian sales being caught up in the queue, he said.Elsewhere in the Black Sea region, Ukraine’s deputy economy minister and the head of the country’s grain group, which includes the top shippers, said they don’t see any threats to the nation’s exports if the situation is resolved soon.Europe Natural Gas Prices Rise (11:15 a.m. London)The prospect of the container vessel blocking the Suez Canal for up to a week boosted European natural gas prices as cargoes laden with fuel destined for the region face severe delays. The blockage may create a supply gap that could be filled by pipeline gas from Russia or U.S. LNG. Benchmark Dutch and U.K. gas for next month both jumped on Friday.Three tankers near the canal’s entry will struggle to deliver LNG from Qatar for scheduled arrivals in early April. Vessels that are already waiting are unlikely to turn around at this stage, said Fauziah Marzuki, an analyst at BloombergNEF.Dredger Deployed in Effort to Refloat Ship (10:35 p.m. London)A specialized dredger has been deployed in efforts to dislodge the stuck ship. The Mashhour has completed 87% of its targeted work of that’s removing sand surrounding the vessel, displacing 17,000 cubic meters of material per hour. It started operations 100 meters from the stuck ship on Thursday and can get as close as 10 meters.The Ever Given will start to be pulled once the dredging operations are completed.Ever Given Owner Plans to Float Vessel Saturday (10:19 a.m. LondonJapan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., which owns the stricken Ever Given, aims to refloat the ship Saturday night Tokyo time, according to a company spokeswoman. Attempts to free the ship with 10 tugboats have failed so far, and the company plans to use two additional ships to help with the effort, the Nikkei reported, citing company officials at a briefing.The company said earlier this week that it was working with local authorities and ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement to refloat the vessel but the situation is “extremely difficult.”Ikea Supply Chain May be Affected (10:13 a.m. London)Swedish furniture giant Ikea has confirmed there are containers with its products on ships that are waiting to make passage via the Suez Canal.“Depending on how this work proceeds and how long it takes to finish the operation, it may create constraints on our supply chain,” a spokesman for Inter Ikea Systems, the franchisor of the Ikea brand, told Bloomberg.Ikea said it’s now considering all supply options to help secure the availability of its products.Ever Given Could Have Almost $1 Billion Cargo, IHS Says (9:20 a.m. London)The total cargo value of a containership the size of the Ever Given is almost $1 billion, considering average value of products in an ocean container of about $40,000, according to IHS Markit.In the seven days since the Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, 49 container ships carrying an estimated 400,000 TEU were set to pass through the Suez Canal in both directions, the consultant said.About 51 million container tons normally pass through the Suez every month, according to a Bernstein report Friday. With passage blocked, the volume of stuck containers would amount to over 200,000 18-ton trucks worth, the equivalent of a traffic jam from Chicago to El Paso. Adding in tankers and other ships, that jam would double, they wrote.Once the backlog starts clearing, it will overwhelm terminals in Europe, which are experiencing labor shortages because of Covid-19, said Greg Knowler, senior European editor at JOC by IHS Markit.“Rotterdam and Antwerp expect ship wait times to lengthen, and expect it will take longer to handle ships and clear containers from the yards, and businesses will have to wait longer for their imports,” Knowler said.Refloat Efforts Resume, Inchcape Says (6:00 a.m. London)Operations to refloat the Ever Given using tugs and dredgers resumed at 7am local time, according to Inchcape, a maritime services provider.At Least 12 U.S. Grain Shipments Impacted (2:48 p.m. HK)The congestion in the Suez Canal may delay nearly 7% of seaborne U.S. major grain shipments, according to USDA and vessel data analyzed by Bloomberg.Since the Bellatrix left Zen-Noh’s grain export elevator on the Mississippi River in late February, just 12 of 184 bulk carriers and general cargo ships have opted to take the Suez route, as many vessels take the Panama Canal and the route around South Africa to access Asia.More than 80% of the impacted grain shipments are corn, with close to 60% of them on six vessels headed to China. At least one ship, the Ledra, hauling corn to Vietnam, recently diverted toward the route around South Africa.HMM-Chartered Ship Diverts Around Africa (2:47 p.m. HK)The Hyundai Prestige container ship is detouring around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid gridlock in the Suez Canal, the vessel’s South Korean charterer HMM Co. said.The ship departed from Southampton, U.K., on Monday and has been told to go around Africa, a spokesman for HMM said. The vessel isn’t part of a scheduled service after its temporary deployment in January to help South Korea exporters, and is scheduled to reach Thailand’s Laem Chabang by late April.Cheap LNG Shipping Rates Ease Detour Pain (12:37 p.m. HK)Liquefied natural gas suppliers are beginning to send shipments around Africa, a journey that takes more time but -- given current charter rates -- isn’t that costly. Unlike oil tanker rates, prices for shipping LNG have remained subdued amid the crisis in Suez. A shift to milder temperatures in Europe and Asia has reduced gas demand, also curbing needs for tankers that ferry the fuel.At least seven LNG vessels have diverted away from their intended paths through the Suez Canal due to its continued blockage, according to Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia. At least two shipments from the U.S. headed to Asia have changed course in the Atlantic toward South Africa, according to Bloomberg ship-tracking data.Seabay Owner Says Week’s Delay Will Be ‘Horrible’ (12:23 p.m. HK)Mark Ma, owner of Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd., a company in Shenzhen that handles Chinese goods sold on platforms such as Amazon.com Inc., said his company has 20 to 30 containers on the ships waiting to cross the blocked canal.“If it can’t be resumed in a week, it will be horrible,” said Ma. “We will see freight fares spike again. The products are delayed, containers can’t return to China and we can’t deliver more goods.”Detouring ships doesn’t seem like a viable option at the moment, due to risks of taking unfamiliar routes, limited supply to the crew and an extended shipment time. “What if the canal got cleared in 8-10 days? You lose even more time,” said Ma.Crisis Isn’t Deterring Orders for Mega Ships (12:08 p.m. HK)The container ship blocking the Suez Canal has done little to deter shipping companies from ordering similarly mega-sized vessels. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. -- two of the world’s three biggest shipbuilders -- announced they’d won orders worth a combined 3.45 trillion won ($3 billion) on Friday to build 25 container vessels that are all longer than the Eiffel Tower.Orders for mega-big ships have been increasing since this year after the lines saw their profits jump in 2020.Backlog of Vessels Will Take Days to Clear (9:19 a.m. HK)Even if the Ever Given sails away immediately, there’s a backlog of about 200 vessels of all types that will take days to clear, leading to an ever-increasing pile-up, according to Arthur Richier, a senior freight analyst at Vortexa. That’s assuming an average transit of 50 vessels a day via the canal.Egyptian authorities appear to want to wait until Monday for a higher tide to try and tow the vessel away, indicating that the most realistic return to normal for vessel traffic will only happen in a minimum of 10 days, Richier said.Ships in Red Sea Seen Leaving if Crisis Lasts 2 Weeks (9:12 a.m. HK)Ships in the Red Sea will be rerouted only if there is an extended delay in unblocking the Suez Canal, according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of equity research for energy maritime at Jefferies LLC.So far, only ships outside the Red Sea that were hoping to use the canal are rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope. For vessels already in the area, it would only make a difference if the canal outage was certain to be over two weeks, since that’s how much additional time they would need to get around the Cape.Heavy-Lift Helicopters May Be Needed to Unload Containers (8:50 a.m. HK)The failed attempts to move the Ever Given are increasing the odds that heavy-lift helicopters may be needed to unburden it of at least part of its load of 500 containers, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.The so-called sky-crane helicopters, able to lift a load of 25,000 pounds, and Russian MI-26 helicopters would be the only ones able to perform the task. The challenge is to find these helicopters and transport them to the site.There aren’t many of those that are privately owned, said Keith Sailor, director of commercial operations at Aurora, Oregon-based Columbia Helicopters Inc., a company that operates a fleet of heavy-lift helicopters. “If you can’t find one in the region, you’d need to fly one over there in an Antonov cargo plane,” he said. That could take five to eight days.Canal Traffic Jam Has Doubled to 238 Ships (5:37 p.m. London)The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal is growing as the waterway remains blocked.Data compiled by Bloomberg shows there were 238 vessels queued up Thursday, compared with 186 counted on Wednesday and around 100 at the start of the blockage.Not Much Room to Maneuver (3:39 p.m. London)It’s no wonder the stuck Ever Given in the Suez Canal is creating such a headache.The key trade route is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate. Work to re-float the giant container ship -- about a quarter mile long (400 meters) -- and allow passage for oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of everything from commodities to consumer goods continued without success on Thursday in Egypt.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more vessels, which are getting bigger and bigger, transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GoodHaven Capital: “Barrick (GOLD) Now Stand More Attractively Priced”

    GoodHaven Capital Management, a concentrated portfolio investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.93% was recorded by the fund at year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 17.46% return in the same period. You can […]

  • Fastly (FSLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Fastly (FSLY) closed at $65.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day.

  • Equities, oil prices surge as Suez Canal shutdown continues

    Global equity benchmarks and oil prices jumped on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world's most vital shipping lanes. More than 30 oil tankers are waiting to traverse the Suez Canal, which has been blocked since Wednesday after a container ship ran aground. The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust U.S. economic growth as the nation accelerates its vaccine rollout.

  • JBS Says It’s Flush With Cash for Acquisitions and Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- JBS SA beat earnings estimates with record cash flow last year, spurring the world’s largest meat supplier to propose record dividends and an acquisition-fueled expansion.“We still have room to grow more through acquisitions and organically”, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said during an interview. “Our focus remains on expanding in processed foods in the regions where we already have production.”JBS spent about 2 billion reais ($354 million) on acquisitions last year, including margarine assets from Bunge Ltd. in Brazil. The company also had ample cash to buy back shares and reduce net debt by 17% in dollar terms, Cavalcanti said. The acquisition outlook is supported by record-low leverage, he added.Aside from a 74% increase in dividend payouts compared with 2020, free cash flow will be focused on expansion, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni said during a conference call with investors on Thursday.“We continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities, but the assets have to make strategic sense and be at the right price,” Tomazoni said.Budget BoostThe company plans to boost capital spending by as much as 48% this year, mostly in expansion projects and modernization of plants, Cavalcanti said in the same call.JBS’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 7 billion reais, exceeding the 6.73-billion average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Still, the pandemic is cutting into margins. In the fourth quarter, JBS’s beef and poultry returns in Brazil fell compared with the previous quarter, but poultry still is performing better than a year ago.North AmericaJBS USA, which includes operations in North America, Australia and Europe, also saw weaker margins.The Joe Biden administration’s economic stimulus package and widening availability of Covid-19 vaccinations have improved the outlook, according to Cavalcanti.“Some regions will be more challenging in 2021, like Brazil and Australia, while in North America and Europe we see better perspective,” he said.Besides U.S. domestic demand, exports to China have been strong, said Andre Nogueira, who oversees the company’s North American business.(Updates with executives’ comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seth Meyers Skewers Sen. Ted Cruz: 'Dick' Without A Mask

    And he was dead wrong on CDC "guidance" about going without a mask.

  • Reviving Iran nuclear deal not a question of who goes first, U.S. official says

    Who might take the first step to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not an issue for the United States, a U.S. official said on Friday, suggesting greater flexibility on the part of Washington. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Tehran denies. U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

  • Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact

    Dredging and tugging aimed at freeing a mega vessel stuck in the Suez Canal failed on Friday to end a blockage that has lifted shipping rates for fuel tankers and scrambled global supply chains for everything from grains to baby clothes. U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was looking at what it could do to help, after the 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given ran aground in the vital trade waterway on Tuesday due to strong wind. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) could not immediately be reached for comment.

  • Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Hedge Funds as Long Bets Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- In a year when mutual-fund stock pickers are shining, their hedge-fund counterparts are bleeding.After being burned during January’s retail-driven short squeeze in stocks such as GameStop Corp., now hedge funds are feeling the pain on the long side as well. A basket of the 50 most-popular stocks has fallen this month, while a group of the 50 most-crowded shorts gained, dealing a double blow to performance, client data compiled by Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage unit show.As a result, the long-short spread, a measure of the industry’s above-market returns, or alpha, has worsened after a brief recovery in February. Down almost 11% since the end of December, hedge funds’ alpha is heading for the worst year since at least 2015.While Morgan Stanley didn’t identify any specific stocks, the latest hedge-fund filings shed some light on what positions may have added insult to injury. Churchill Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, and internet stocks like Twitter Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. were among their favorites at the start of this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. These stocks are down more than 20% this month as rising yields sparked a sudden selloff in speculative names and richly valued technology shares.“The market keeps shifting every few days or every week,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist for Charles Schwab & Co. “In many cases, hedge funds tend to be -- not all of them -- but they’re often momentum traders,” he added. “As soon as something starts to get momentum, it suddenly reverses and they get caught on the wrong side.”The weak showing contrasts with mutual funds that just had one of their best starts to a year in a decade. Large-cap active funds beat their benchmarks by an average of 2 percentage points in the first two months of 2021, according to Bank of America.Read more: With Tech Oligarchy Shaken, Active Funds Are Having a Great TimeThat comparison isn’t strictly apples to apples, though. Hedge funds are evaluated on their most concentrated bets, while mutual funds are judged by the performance of all their holdings. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that professional speculators are doing poorly, at least going by client data at Morgan Stanley.It’s a rare blunder for an industry that’s historically been good at picking stocks. Their alpha from crowded longs and shorts stayed positive in most of the previous six years, averaging more than 5%, Morgan Stanley’s data show.“Unlike the pain seen back in January which came almost entirely from the short side, longs are now the ones weighing most heavily” on returns, Morgan Stanley wrote in the note. “Performance has been challenging over the past few weeks, with most strategies capturing little upside in the first half of March, and now capturing much of the recent downside.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Restaurants Recover, This Small-Cap Stock Could Soar

    The company survived the hit from Covid. And now, as restaurants reopen, its traditional strengths should return, with better margins and less debt.

  • Duke University’s Early Coinbase Investment Could Now Be Worth $500M: Sources

    Duke’s direct exposure to Coinbase in one of its early investment rounds has probably increased 100x, two people familiar with the matter said.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Friday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a hit on Friday. The growth stock's decline extends a big pullback for the stock recently, largely driven by growing negative sentiment in the market about the valuations of stocks like Tesla that soared in 2020. Many growth stocks have been falling since about mid-February.

  • How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has come up with a payment window methodology to tackle Bitcoin’s (BTC) notorious volatility. What Happened: The automaker has released its “Bitcoin Terms & Conditions,” which lay out the procedure for purchasing a vehicle with BTC. The Elon Musk-led company will price all products in U.S. dollars and customers choosing to pay in BTC must pay an equivalent value. Tesla will provide a BTC equivalent price. “You must initiate the transfer of the Bitcoin Price to us within the time period that we provide to you together with the Bitcoin Price (the “Bitcoin Price Window”),” as per Tesla’s terms. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) If the transfer is not initiated within the Bitcoin Price Window, the BTC price will expire and Tesla will provide a new BTC price and window on customer’s request. Why It Matters: Musk announced Wednesday that Tesla would begin to accept Bitcoin payments for its vehicles. He said the company would not convert the paid amounts into fiat. The swings in BTC can be gauged by the current price action. BTC traded 3.24% lower at press time at $53,028.38. It touched a high of $57,262.38 in a 24-hour period. If you were to order a Model S Long Range for the purchase price of $78,490 at press time it would cost BTC 1.48, but during the 24-hour high it would have cost BTC 1.37, that’s a difference of 8.02% within the span of 24 hours. However, volatility aside, there may be one advantage for customers buying a Tesla with BTC — lower taxes. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 4.8% lower at $630.27 on Wednesday and gained almost 0.6% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Begins Accepting Bitcoin PaymentsIf Tesla Knows When A Driver Isn't Paying Attention, Why Doesn't It Warn In The Moment?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A $60 Billion U.S. Stimulus Windfall Is Heading China’s Way

    (Bloomberg) -- David Ni is expecting a great year for his Chinese car-wheels business, thanks to the $1.9 trillion boost President Joe Biden just gave to the U.S. economy.Americans flush with $1,400 stimulus checks mean “demand in the U.S. is rampant,” said Ni, whose Jiangsu Siborui Import and Export Co., headquartered in Nanjing, buys high-end aluminum alloy car wheels from Chinese producers and sells them to retailers in the U.S.“Citizens get cash and they jump into shopping,” he said, predicting his sales will surge by more than 30% this year.The U.S. fiscal boost will bring huge spillovers for the global economy, especially China, the world’s biggest exporter. About $360 billion of the stimulus package will be spent on imports, according to Allianz SE, with Chinese exports likely to increase by $60 billion over 2021-2022 as Americans snap up computers, household equipment and clothing.But it also means rising prices for Chinese-made goods that have already started to tick up and a possible worsening in tensions with the U.S. over trade imbalances.While U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico will see the biggest impact relative to the size of their economies, the stimulus package could increase China’s gross domestic product by 0.5% over the next year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 1% boost to U.S. demand adds about 0.08% to China’s GDP.That means the economy could expand 9% this year, according to UBS AG, which upgraded its forecast for China’s export growth in 2021 to 16%, compared with 3.6% last year. The export boost would give businesses room to spend on expanding capacity, allowing China to maintain its high levels of investment even as state spending on infrastructure slows, according to chief China economist Wang Tao.Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu also upgraded her growth forecast for this year, projecting a 9.3% expansion from 8.2% previously. The low base in 2020, momentum from the recovery, a milder-than-expected fiscal pullback and firmer global demand “point to a strong pickup,” she said in a report. The government’s official GDP growth target for this year is “above 6%.”Along with the growth boost is the threat of inflation. There’s already concerns in the U.S. that the stimulus and expected economic rebound this year could lead to faster inflation there, with Treasury yields surging in recent weeks. An increase in imports from China combined with the recent rebound in Chinese factory prices mean American consumers could soon be paying more for their goods too.Read More: China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation RisksNi said Chinese wheel producers are raising prices because of shipping costs near record highs and the recent rise in metal costs.“Southeast Asia manufacturing has not yet recovered -- the orders will fall on Chinese exporters,” he said. “Consumer prices in the U.S. are unavoidably rising.”Protectionist MovesThe trade boom could also mean more effort from the U.S. to curb imports in the longer term in order to ease the trade imbalance with China, a source of tension in Washington for years.“Given America’s history, it is easy to envisage that protectionist sentiment, including on currencies, could be exacerbated,” Mark Sobel, a former career Treasury official, wrote in a commentary last week. “Even if the widening current account deficit is largely made in the U.S., history shows that won’t stop American finger pointing.”Stronger export growth will also slow Beijing’s efforts to rebalance the economy to make it more reliant on domestic consumption and less on industrial production. The government has been saying it wants to do this for several years, but little progress has been made and the process was actually set back last year when consumer spending collapsed.“I don’t feel that the relatively weak domestic consumption is bothering the policy makers that much. It’s similar to last year,” said Chen Long, an economist at Beijing-based consultancy Plenum. “I don’t think there’s discussion about re-balancing at all.”(Updates with growth upgrade by Bloomberg Economics.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Here's what foreign brands have to say about Xinjiang

    The companies, under pressure from activists, have tried to distance themselves from reports of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. H&M was targeted first. The Communist Party Youth League called attention to a March 2020 statement by H&M that it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records