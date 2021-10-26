Student, 14, charged with bringing loaded gun to SC Midlands high school

A student was charged with bringing a gun to Richland Northeast High School, police said.

The student, 14, allegedly brought the gun to school Monday, and was discovered after a school administrator told the school resource officer that she believed the student had a gun in his bag, according to a news release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

While the student did not point the gun nor show it to anyone, when deputies searched his bag, they discovered it was loaded, according to the news release.

The student was “charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry,” and was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the news release.