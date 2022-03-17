Student, 15, claims assault at high school

A 15-year-old student claimed to have been assaulted at the Indian Valley High School gym in Gnadenhutten on Monday, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. The report was to have been forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for review.

On Monday, a woman told the sheriff's office that her daughter had been hit in the face multiple times by her father during scheduled visitation Saturday in Mineral City.

A girl, 12, was taken to the Tuscarawas Attention Center on Monday after she assaulted her mother on state Route 39 NW in the Dover area, according to the sheriff's department. Their report said she admitted the assault.

A window was broken at Miller Studio, 734 Fair Ave. NW, New Philadelphia, sometime between Friday and Tuesday, according to a police report.

The sheriff's department reported that a resident of the 4400 block of Park Avenue NE, Sandyville, found a white drone Monday.

A 39-year-old man was being sought in connection with domestic violence on Cherry Street N in Gnadenhutten early Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

In Dover, a woman was injured in a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning in the 200 block of E. Iron Avenue, a police report said.

A woman told Dover police Tuesday morning that her 10-year-old son was assaulted in the 100 block of W. 13th Street.

New Philadelphia police took a report Wednesday from a man who said a woman stole his 2011 Chrysler while he was sleeping at Travelodge, 1256 W. High Ave.

A catalytic converted was reported to have been stolen from a 2004 Honda Element in the 300 block of Gibbs Avenue SW on Tuesday.

The Tuscarawas Metropolitan Housing Authority told New Philadelphia police Tuesday that someone had cashed a check for $610. The matter was referred to detectives.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Sheriff's office told that student, 15, was assaulted in school gym