Student, 16, shot dead in Indiana while waiting for school bus

(Independent)

A 16-year-old Indiana student has been shot and killed while waiting for his school bus.

Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a Whiteland Community High School student that took place early on Thursday in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis.

Law enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots being fired just before 7am.

Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth said the deceased individual was a 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at the high school and who recently started studying in the school district.

