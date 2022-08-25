Student, 16, shot dead in Indiana while waiting for school bus
A 16-year-old Indiana student has been shot and killed while waiting for his school bus.
Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a Whiteland Community High School student that took place early on Thursday in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis.
Law enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots being fired just before 7am.
Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth said the deceased individual was a 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at the high school and who recently started studying in the school district.
