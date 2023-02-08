Student, 18, charged with assaulting principal, police officer

Feb. 7—PLYMOUTH — A student at Wyoming Valley West High School was charged with assaulting the school's principal and a police officer during a violent outburst Monday.

Joseph Eugene Pszenyczniak, 18, of Hillside Avenue, Edwardsville, was being escorted by Principal Ryan Amos to a classroom when another student slapped him in the face, according to court records.

After being slapped, Pszenyczniak became agitated and charged at the student who was inside a classroom, court records say.

Pszenyczniak became extremely violent in trying to get into the classroom to retaliate against the student who slapped him. In doing so, Amos was shoved several times by Pszenyczniak, court records say.

A borough police officer responded to the classroom where Pszenyczniak allegedly initiated a struggle before a teacher assisted in restraining him.

The officer was struck in the face during the struggle.

Pszenyczniak was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment and a single count of resisting arrest. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.