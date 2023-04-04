Student accidentally shot himself in Daytona State College parking lot, chief say

A Daytona State College student was hospitalized Tuesday after officials said he accidentally shot himself in a campus parking lot.

Police said the accidental shooting happened in a parking lot west of the Hosseini Center on the Daytona Beach campus as the student was walking to class. Officers said the student had the gun in his waistband without a holster and was shot in the thigh.

Police Chief Jakari Young said officers have not been able to talk to the student about what happened, whether he forgot he had the firearm in his waistband or if he had nefarious intentions.

Officials said there was no active threat to the school and that he is being treated at Halifax Health for his injuries.

The investigation into what happened in ongoing.

