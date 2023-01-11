Student accused of assaulting staff member at Thomas Johnson High

Jan. 10—A Governor Thomas Johnson High School student is accused of assaulting a school staff member on Tuesday during a fight, police said.

Some students and adults suffered cuts and bruises, but there were no serious injuries, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 11:30 a.m., a fight with several students broke out in the high school's cafeteria, the release said. The fight stemmed from a prior argument.

A school resource officer and other deputies responded to the fight, the release said.

During the fight, a female student assaulted a school staff member after refusing to follow directions to leave the area, the release said.

Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message that there were no weapons involved and that charges are pending against the girl.

All other students involved in the fight will face discipline, the release said, per Frederick County Public Schools policy.

"This incident provides us an opportunity to work with students on the topic of reporting and proactively resolving conflict so we can maintain a safe school," Tracey Kibler, the school principal, wrote in an email to the community.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel