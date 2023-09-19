Student accused of attacking teacher inside classroom at metro Atlanta high school

Days after a local school superintendent said the district would not tolerate violence in schools, a student is accused of attacking a teacher in class.

School leaders say the altercation is under investigation.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went to Clayton County on Tuesday after receiving calls from staff inside North Clayton High School who said the attack on a teacher by a student was brutal.

Workers said violence runs rampant at the school, and too many students are unruly.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith said he couldn’t say much about what happened here at North Clayton High because of the ongoing investigation.

