Student accused of bringing BB gun, pellets to Boston school

A school in Mattapan was briefly put into safe mode after a student was found with a BB gun and pellets.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School. School staff learned around 3 p.m. that the student had made a statement about a weapon.

The items were immediately confiscated from the student.

The Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston Police responded to the school. No additional threat to students or staff was found, according to the district.

The student will be disciplined by the school. It is unknown whether the student will face legal charges.

