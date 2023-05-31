Student accused of making threat against Kettering high school released by court

A student who was accused of making a threat against an area high school has been released from custody.

Kettering Fairmont High School canceled classes on May 9 after a threat was made on social media the night before.

Later that afternoon Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said a 14-year-old student was accused of making the threat and charged with inducing panic.

“The motive for that, after our detectives interviewed this young man, was he made the threat because he did not want to attend school today,” Protsman said.

On May 19, a court decided to release the student to his mother and put him under electronic home monitoring until further notice, according to court records.

The student is also restricted from using the internet and social media.

He is also ordered to attend, participate and follow all recommendations of counseling.

The student’s next day in court is set for June 13.