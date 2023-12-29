Student accused of threatening to shoot up Hirschi High School is under indictment

An 18-year-old accused of threatening to shoot up Hirschi High School has been indicted on a felony charge.

Keyshawn Martel Williams was being held Friday in the Wichita County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Williams on Dec. 20 for a charge of terroristic threat in connection with an Oct. 3 incident, according to the indictment.

Terroristic threat is a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty.

Four staff members and several students in class heard Williams say he was going to "air out" another student he was having problems with, according to allegations in a Wichita Falls ISD police affidavit. Air out is slang for shoot up.

In a school administrator's office, Williams admitted to saying he was going to air out the other student and the school, according to allegations in an affidavit.

He was arrested the day of the incident and booked into jail, according to the affidavit and jail records.

