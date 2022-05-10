Student allegedly armed with knife arrested at Santa Maria High School

May 9—A Santa Maria High School student was arrested Monday after they were allegedly found with a knife following a report of a person who was armed on campus, according to police officials.

Dispatchers received a report of an armed student at Santa Maria High shortly before 11 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Matthew Kline.

Upon arrival, Santa Maria Police officers located the student, who was not identified but is an adult and had already been detained at the scene inside the high school, according to Kline. He added more information will be forthcoming.

Kline said the school was placed on lockdown for approximately 45 minutes following the report.

The lockdown was a precautionary measure taken after school officials received a tip that there was a weapon on campus, according to Kenny Klein, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman.

Klein said Santa Maria Police and school staff conducted a search of the individuals in question and initially determined the threat was unfounded. All students were reported "safe and sound," and normal activities at the school have resumed, he added.

In addition to Santa Maria Police officers, a Santa Barbara County sheriff's K-9 unit reportedly responded to the scene.