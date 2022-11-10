Student allowed to come back to school after saying he’ll murder classmate on social media

A Fulton County mother is furious after a student she says threatened to murder her daughter was allowed to come back to school.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the mother who says the boy threatened to kill her on daughter on social media and only received a short suspension from Cambridge High School.

“He should have been expelled from school,” the mother, who did not want to be identified, said.

She said school administrators are not taking threats seriously.

“This is unbelievable. These are adults, and they’re not taking this serious, I’m just saying how many tragedies do we have to have?,” the mother said.

The woman says the teenage boy posted a selfie with her daughter in the background on October 14 with the caption, “Uh oh, God, please help me for I am about to murder someone.”

She said when she called the school, administrators told her they were going to investigate.

The Cambridge High School principal suspended the boy for four days.

The mother says that, according to the school’s handbook, four days is not enough.

“It’s a level three threat,” she explained. “I don’t think it was inappropriate for me to ask, ‘Did you search his locker? Is his family involved? Are there weapons he has access to?’ instead of just being told, ‘We don’t know.’”

She told Fernandes that she went to the Fulton County Courthouse and got a temporary protective order, but the judge denied the order in a Nov. 4 hearing.

School administrators took the boy out of the girl’s classes and said they would keep the students away from one another.

Fulton County Schools released a statement to Channel 2 that read:

“As soon as the school was made aware of the threat, immediate action was taken. The school and district take every threat seriously and this situation was investigated thoroughly, and the appropriate processes are being followed.”

