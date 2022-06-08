Student in Arbuckle arrested for having BB gun

Jun. 8—A seventh-grade student in Arbuckle was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found to be in possession of a BB gun that resembled a Glock handgun.

In the aftermath of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many schools around the country have been on high alert with regards to guns on campuses and threats of violence.

On Thursday, Colusa County Sheriff's Office school resource officers received information about a firearm on the campus of Lloyd G. Johnson Junior High School in Arbuckle.

According to the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, a parent on campus who was attending an awards ceremony "observed a student with what appeared to be a handgun concealed in his waistband."

The parent reported the student to school staff and was able to describe what the student was wearing, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. School staff contacted law enforcement and two school resource officers responded "within minutes," officials said.

"Due to the alert parent and the SROs quick response, they quickly located the student and the handgun," the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities allegedly found the seventh-grade student to be in possession of a "Glock 19X Gen5 .177 Caliber BB Gun Air Pistol, which significantly resembles a Glock handgun," the sheriff's office said. "The student was taken into custody and turned over to Colusa County Probation for 626.10PC-possession of weapons on school grounds, 25400(a)(2) PC-Carrying a concealed firearm."

The investigation is still ongoing.

For any questions or to provide information, contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office at 530-458-0200.