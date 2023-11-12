Student armed with gun at high school football game charged, north Georgia police say
Authorities are investigating a student who is accused of bringing a gun to a high school football game.
Commerce police said that on Friday, a School Resource Officer who was working at the game with other officers was approached by a student who reported that a classmate at the game was armed with a gun.
Authorities did not specify where the football game the incident took place.
The officers found the accused student and, after searching, found a .45 caliber pistol on them.
The student was charged and is still detained.
Authorities have not released the student’s identity.
Commerce police and Commerce City Schools are now working to determine where the student got the gun.
Channel 2 Action News contacted Commerce City Schools for a statement but has not received a response.
