Student arrested after airdrop threats at Bellingham’s Sehome high school last week

A 16-year-old male Sehome High School student was arrested Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, according to a Bellingham Police Department news release, during the investigation into threats made at school last week.

The unnamed student was booked into the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility for threats to bomb or injure property.

Investigators did not find a gun or bomb in his possession when he was arrested, according to police.

Threats led school administrators to secure the school twice last week and close the school on Thursday, Dec. 9.

An airdrop message was sent to students Monday, Dec. 6, alleging there was a bomb on campus. And another threat via airdrop was sent Wednesday, Dec. 8, police said.

By Friday, Dec. 10, those investigations focused on one student, according to police. “He and his parents were cooperative with investigators throughout the interview process,” police said.

Those two threats followed a Dec. 3 airdrop threat reported by several Sehome High School students who got a message on their phones that mentioned someone had a gun, police said.

During that investigation, police learned that a student had a gun on campus, according to the news release. A 16-year-old student was then arrested for having an airsoft Glock 17 replica on school grounds and charges were to be referred to the prosecutor’s office.

That student is not believed to have been involved in subsequent threatening messages, police said.