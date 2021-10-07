Student arrested after allegedly attacking teacher in suspected Tik Tok trend

Covington High School, LA: Student punches 64 year old teacher to the ground in unprompted attackpic.twitter.com/QOc0KELmUg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 7, 2021

A student at a Louisiana high school was arrested after a video showed her allegedly attacking a disabled teacher that police believe may have been provoked by a disturbing "slap a teacher" trend that reportedly originated from TikTok.

The Covington Police Department arrested Larrianna Jackson, an 18-year-old student at Covington High School, on charges of battery Wednesday afternoon.

CALIFORNIA TEACHERS UNION WARNS SCHOOLS ABOUT 'SLAP A STAFF MEMBER' TIKTOK CHALLENGE

The video, which is grainy and taken at an angle from across the classroom, allegedly shows Jackson approach the teacher, who is sitting at a desk. After conversing for a moment, the student starts to close-fist punch the teacher until she is on the ground, after which the video cuts off.

According to a report published on the police department’s Facebook, the 64-year-old teacher went to the hospital for injuries sustained during the attack. The report says the police may arrest more people involved in the attack.

“I was just devastated to know what our teachers go through on a day-to-day basis just to educate students,” said St. Tammany Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia in a statement to local news. “For this teacher to be having a conversation with a student and then to be assaulted in this manner was very disturbing.”

TikTok denied that slapping a teacher is a current trend on its platform and said any videos depicting it would be removed.

“The rumored 'slap a teacher' dare is an insult to educators everywhere,” Tik Tok’s communication account said on Twitter. “And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed.”

The Washington Examiner was unable to reach the school district for comment.

