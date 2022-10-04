Student arrested after allegedly bringing handgun to Kansas City middle school

A 12-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly brought a gun to school in Kansas City, according to officials.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gun was found in the student’s backpack when he arrived at Plaza Middle School, said Major Erik Holland, a spokesman for the office, in a news release.

Officials found the gun in the student’s backpack when he arrived at school after another student reported it, Holland said.

Plaza Middle School was locked down “out of an abundance of caution” from around 7:30 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.

There is no threat to students or staff, Holland said.

“I applaud the student who brought this incident to light,” Sheriff Mark Owen said in the news release. “We encourage students to report anything that poses a threat to school staff or the school resource officer.”