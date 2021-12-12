Student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to this Fresno County high school

A student at Parlier High was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to campus on Friday.

The Parlier Police Department on Saturday said officers recovered a loaded .38 caliber firearm from a 17-year-old senior.

The student was taken into custody without incident and later taken to the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center, according to police.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, being a minor in possession of a firearm and a possession of a concealed firearm.

Parlier officers responded Friday to report of a student in possession of a firearm. School staff led police to the administration office, where the student was being held. The firearm was turned over to police.

Friday’s incident occurred nearly two weeks after four students were killed and seven others injured during a shooting at a high school in Michigan.

The shooter in the incident at Oxford High School is believed to be a 15-year-old sophomore.