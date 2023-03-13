Student arrested after allegedly kicking Hall County teacher in the face trying to break up fight

A Hall County teacher was injured after trying to break up a fight between students, officials say.

The fight broke out on Wednesday around 12 p.m. at East Hall High School.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Johnny David Mendez, 18, of Lula, and another student got into a scuffle.

When the teacher, who has not been identified, tried to break up the fight, Mendez allegedly kicked the teacher in her face.

Mendez was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail Friday morning.

In a statement, Hall County School District said, “they take these types of situations seriously and will respond accordingly.”

Deputies said the school decided to preceded with charges against Mendez. He’s facing charges of felony battery against a teacher/school personnel and misdemeanor affray.

The teacher’s condition has not been released.

