Student arrested after allegedly taking gun to North Kansas City High School

A student was arrested Wednesday after being found with a gun in their possession at North Kansas City High School, according to the school district.

In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Drew White said a student told a campus security officer they saw another student with a gun.

“The student in question was already in the office speaking with an administrator,” White said. “Our school resource officers were also already present. A firearm was found in the student’s possession, removed immediately, and confiscated by law enforcement.”

Police took the student into custody.

“Students likely did not notice any interruption to their day,” White said. “Law enforcement advised us that there was no need to lock down, since the student’s location was already known and they addressed it within seconds. The entire incident was handled within seconds and limited to one office.”

The school’s safety and security procedures worked as intended, White said. He encouraged students to say something if they see or know something

“These efforts are critical, and I appreciate the student that shared their concern,” White said. “Please know that student safety is my first priority, and that we are always reviewing our security measures to ensure a safe learning environment at Northtown.”

The incident on Wednesday was not connected to a fake phone call received last week, White said.

Last week, the FBI in Kansas City said it was aware of the numerous swatting incidents where a report of an active shooter at a school is made.

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” the FBI said a statement. “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

The FBI urged the public to report any suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement immediately.