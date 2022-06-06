Student arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot 'up a school,' Menifee police say

A high school student was arrested in Riverside County on Sunday after he allegedly sent social media messages about shooting "up a school" and "kids," authorities said.

The threats did not mention a specific school, according to the Menifee Police Department, but the 17-year-old suspect is a senior at Heritage High School.

The suspect had allegedly been harassing students and was in possession of a firearm, police said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect and his residence, and found him as he was returning home. He was arrested without incident.

Police said a search of the suspect "revealed he was in possession of a firearm commonly referred to as a 'ghost gun' and a pair of brass knuckles."

He was booked into custody at Riverside County Juvenile Hall "on several charges including criminal threats, possession of brass knuckles and possession of an unregistered firearm," Menifee police said.

A ghost gun is created by assembling pieces, sold together in a kit or separately, to create a fully functioning firearm, authorities said.

The guns are typically made from polymer parts created with 3-D printers, and they are untraceable because they aren’t registered and lack serial numbers. They can be assembled at home and are often inexpensive, with kits selling online for about $350 to $500, according to county officials.

In a statement, Heritage High School said that there was no specific threat to the school, but that they wanted to ensure the school's community was aware of the incident.

"Parents and guardians, please take the time to talk with your students about the appropriate use of social media," the school said on Facebook. "All threats of violence are taken seriously and we will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to pursue any person of interest."

The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.