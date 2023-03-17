Student arrested after being found with BB gun at North Providence High School

North Providence Police announced on Friday the arrest of a North Providence High School freshman for showing up to the building with a BB gun that looked highly similar to a regular handgun.

Police said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday when a School Resource Officer a— police officer stationed inside a school for safety reasons — was alerted to the issue by a student.

According to police, the 14-year-old male was carrying the weapon, a black Glock 19 6MM BB gun, in the front of his backpack. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The student has been suspended indefinitely and the case is now with Family Court. A safety evaluation will be required if the student returns to school.

Chief Alfredo Ruggiero said while "there’s always a concern when an incident like this takes place ... the student did non mention any threats while brandishing the replica handgun so we take that as somewhat positive news."

This isn't the school's first problem with safety. Ruggiero said a similar incident took place in November 2021.

"It was a BB gun that the student was bragging to other students about," he recalled. "One of the other students did the right thing notified school administrators."

As was the case in Thursday's situation, an SRO addressed the student, who was removed from the school.

