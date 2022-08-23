Student arrested after being found with gun at a Gwinnett County high school, officials say

A Gwinnett County high school student was arrested Tuesday after another student told administrators that he had a gun in a school bathroom.

The incident happened at Discovery High School. Police responded, searched the student and found a gun on him.

The school did not clarify if the handgun was found on the student or in the student’s belongings.

School officials told Channel 2 the student was arrested and will face criminal charges for having a gun on campus.

“I want to reassure you, this incident was handled quickly and efficiently, and most importantly, no one was hurt,” Principal Marci Sledge stated in a letter sent to parents Tuesday afternoon.

Sledge also thanked the student who reported the weapon.

“It is important that students, parents and staff continue to let us know if they see someone breaking school rules, or if the see someone with something that poses a danger to our school community,” Sledge said.

